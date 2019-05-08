होम » न्यूज » खेल

IPL 2019: ट्विटर ने मनाया मुंबई की जीत का जश्न, मीम बनाकर चेन्नई को लताड़ा

चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स को पहले क्वालिफायर में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स को छह विकेट से मात देकर फाइनल में प्रवेश किया

News18Hindi
Updated: May 8, 2019, 8:14 AM IST
IPL 2019: ट्विटर ने मनाया मुंबई की जीत का जश्न, मीम बनाकर चेन्नई को लताड़ा
मुंबई इंडियंस (IPL.T20.COM)
मुंबई इंडियंस ने मंगलवार को हुए पहले क्वालिफायर मैच में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स को मात देकर फाअनल में जगह पक्की कर ली. मुंबई नें धोनी की टीम को उसी के घर पर हराया. इस सीजन में चेन्नई एक भी बार मुंबई को मात नहीं दे पाई है. उनकी इस जीत के बाद जैसे ट्विटर पर मुंबई पलटन ने कब्जा कर लिया हो. हर ओर से टीम को बधाई मिलने लगी. फैंस ने इस जीत का श्रेय टीम के कप्तान रोहित शर्मा के अलावा पहले क्वालिफायर में कमाल की बल्लेबाजी करने वाले सूर्य कुमार यादव को दिया. वहीं कुछ फैंस ने मीमी बनाकर चेन्नई का मजाक उड़ाया.








चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की हार के बाद टीम ने उन्हें नहीं बख्शा और मीम बनाकर जमकर ट्रोल किया.









सूर्य कुमार यादव ने क्वालिफायर मैच में जीत में अहम भूमिका निभाई. फैंस ने उन्हें जीत का असली हीरो बताया.







132 रनों के लक्ष्य को मुंबई ने सूर्याकुमार की नाबाद 71 रनों की पारी की बदौलत टीम ने 18.3 ओवर में हासिल कर लिया. मुंबई की जीत में सूर्यकुमार यादव ने 54 गेंदों में नाबाद 71 रन बनाए. मुंबई इंडियंस ने पांचवीं बार फाइनल में जगह बनाई है. वहीं चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स के पास अब भी फाइनल में पहुंचने का मौका है. वो पहले एलिमिनेटर में दिल्ली कैपिटल्स और सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के बीच जीतने वाली टीम से भिड़ेगी.
