IPL 2019: ट्विटर ने मनाया मुंबई की जीत का जश्न, मीम बनाकर चेन्नई को लताड़ा
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स को पहले क्वालिफायर में चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स को छह विकेट से मात देकर फाइनल में प्रवेश किया
Heartening to see a great bowling performance by the boys, especially the spinners. @surya_14kumar's innings along with @ishankishan51 was crucial in helping us win the game. #MIvCSK #OneFamily #MI @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/pNT5znwNpj
An excellent team picked at the auctions. Led by an astute captain. #MI is by far the most complete team in this #IPL. Have beaten #CSK in Chennai last five times...and already thrice in this season. Says it all... #MIvCSK— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 7, 2019Loading...
Mumbai Indians #MI reach their 5th #IPL final - won 3 (2013, 2015, 2017), lost 1 (2010)#MIvCSK #CSKvMI #IPL2019 #IPLPlayoffs
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स की हार के बाद टीम ने उन्हें नहीं बख्शा और मीम बनाकर जमकर ट्रोल किया.
Pic 1) Chennai Super King with other teams
Pic 2) Chennai Super King with Mumbai Indians #MetGala#MetGala priyanka chopra#METGala priyanka #CSKvMI #CSK #CSKvsMI #MIvCSK #MIvsCSK #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/HbkkIYdRvo
No words#cskvsmi #rohit #mi #ipl2019 #MenInBlue #TeamIndia #ViratKohli #MSD #tamil #tamiltrending #tamilnadu #csk #tamilmemes #tamilyoungsters #thala #thaladhoni #thalapathi #tamilfans #vadivelu #WhistlePodu #Yellove #MIvsCSK pic.twitter.com/rAEzYIwKen
#MIvsCSK #MI #OneFamily pic.twitter.com/ClMXbDvpK5
CSK vs MI CSK vs rest teams pic.twitter.com/at0lfRc2y8
सूर्य कुमार यादव ने क्वालिफायर मैच में जीत में अहम भूमिका निभाई. फैंस ने उन्हें जीत का असली हीरो बताया.
Reason behind surya kumar yadav’s superlative innings.. #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/I8rcKGhnjN
And that was comfortable win. Well played guys, special knock by #suryakumaryadav. In the finals @mipaltan #MivsCsk. pic.twitter.com/YoyWMS3vYH
🌞Kumar great dedication in this match.#suryakumaryadav#mumbaiindians#sachintendulkar pic.twitter.com/qt7h3bUlES
132 रनों के लक्ष्य को मुंबई ने सूर्याकुमार की नाबाद 71 रनों की पारी की बदौलत टीम ने 18.3 ओवर में हासिल कर लिया. मुंबई की जीत में सूर्यकुमार यादव ने 54 गेंदों में नाबाद 71 रन बनाए. मुंबई इंडियंस ने पांचवीं बार फाइनल में जगह बनाई है. वहीं चेन्नई सुपरकिंग्स के पास अब भी फाइनल में पहुंचने का मौका है. वो पहले एलिमिनेटर में दिल्ली कैपिटल्स और सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद के बीच जीतने वाली टीम से भिड़ेगी.