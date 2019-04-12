होम » न्यूज » खेल

धोनी के गुस्से को देखकर हैरान हुए फैंस, किसी ने कहा 'शेर' तो कुछ ने की बैन की मांग

ट्विटर पर फैंस इसे लेकर बंटे हुए नजर आ रहे थे. कुछ फैंस धोनी के पक्ष में थे वहीं कुछ का मानना था कि धोनी ने जो किया वह गलत था

धोनी के गुस्से को देखकर हैरान हुए फैंस, किसी ने कहा 'शेर' तो कुछ ने की बैन की मांग
महेंद्र सिंह धोनी
दुनिया भर में कैप्टन कूल के नाम से मशहूर महेंद्र सिंह धोनी मैदान पर हमेशा सहज दिखाई देते हैं. स्थिति चाहे जैसी भी हो उनके चेहरे पर परेशानी दिखाई नहीं देती. गुरुवार को फैंस को उनका अलग ही रूप ही देखने को मिला. राजस्थान रॉयल्स के खिलाफ मैच के दौरान बेन स्टोक्स की नो बॉल को लेकर हुए विवाद के बाद धोनी गुस्से में नाराज होकर डगआउट से मैदान में पहुंच गए और अंपायर से भिड़ गए. मैदान पर धोनी का ऐसा रूप बहुत ही कम बार देखने को मिलता है. इसके बाद ट्विटर पर जैसे बाढ़ आ गई. फैंस से लेकर दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों तक सभी धोनी के इस कदम पर राय देते दिखे.

हर्षा भोगले, आकाश चोपड़ा माइकल वॉ ने धोनी के इस कदम को गलता बताया. आकाश चोपड़ा ने लिखा 'आईपीएल में अपंयारिंग का स्तर काफी बहुत अच्छा नहीं है, और इस बार उन्होंने एक नो बॉल को नो बॉल देकर फैसला बदल दिया. लेकिन कप्ताव कोई हक नहीं है कि आउट होने के बाद इस तरह ग्राउंड पर जाए.'








हर्षा भोगले ने लिखा कि धोनी को जल्द ही एहसास होगा कि उनको ऐसा नहीं करना चाहिए था.
ट्विटर पर फैंस इसे लेकर बंटे हुए नजर आ रहे थे. कुछ फैंस ने कहा कि आईपीएल में अपंयारिंग का स्तर गिर गया है ऐसे में धोनी ने जो किया सही किया है.


















हालांकि कुछ फैंस का कहना था कि धोनी ने जो किया वह नियमों के खिलाफ था. उन्हें ऐसा नहीं करना चाहिए था.





