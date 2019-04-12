This is not a good look for the game ... No place at all for a Captain to storm onto the pitch from the Dugout ... !! #IPL — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 11, 2019

Umpiring standards have been pretty low in this #IPL and that was a no-ball given and reversed. Enough to feel crossed and miffed. But the opposition captain has no right to walk out on the pitch after being dismissed. Dhoni set a wrong precedent tonight. #RRvCSK #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 11, 2019

Loading...

Among the firsts for me in today's game was the sight of Dhoni walking out onto the ground. As @MichaelVaughan said on #CricbuzzLIVE it is something he will realise he shouldn't have done. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 11, 2019

When Dhoni entered in ground middle of the match



Rajsthan players to umpire:- bhag bhag sher aaya sher aaya pic.twitter.com/TXxbuvW4SV — prem yadav (@premyad64602116) April 11, 2019

#RRvCSK one thing is clear dhoni is not god...................

he is #thala so today mahi had done what we only seen in south indian movies........ — Shivam Yadav (@urshivam31) April 11, 2019

#RRvCSK



Dhoni did the same which we expect with a captain.



Imagine if it would have been the final of ODI World cup ,then all those who are trolling him would have supported him.



At such a crucial moment a captain can't let his team to lose without any genuine cause. — DevyashYaDav (@SluggerDev7) April 11, 2019

One umpire calls noball the other one declines it. MS Dhoni comes out and exchanges a few words with the umpire. He did the same in Australia too when the third umpire was high on weed. He shows aggression when it is needed. An Absolute Leader — Faf Tendo (@FafTendo) April 11, 2019

Well said really well said buddy that's what I felt yes it's his team when his team is getting fooled by some stupids Dhoni just stepped in to fight for them there is nothing wrong in that and even we seen upto now how many mistakes that umpire's did in this season. — SOD-Robinhood (@HVardhan_A) April 11, 2019

How can anyone enter the ground no matter whether he is dhoni he should get banned from this ipl — vishal jain (@vjain1067) April 11, 2019

As much as Dhoni walking on the ground was terrible, the umpires did not even show the signal that they are reversing the decision. Most bizzare incident and a very low point for both umpires and captains. — Girish Duraisamy (@GirishPD) April 11, 2019

दुनिया भर में कैप्टन कूल के नाम से मशहूर महेंद्र सिंह धोनी मैदान पर हमेशा सहज दिखाई देते हैं. स्थिति चाहे जैसी भी हो उनके चेहरे पर परेशानी दिखाई नहीं देती. गुरुवार को फैंस को उनका अलग ही रूप ही देखने को मिला. राजस्थान रॉयल्स के खिलाफ मैच के दौरान बेन स्टोक्स की नो बॉल को लेकर हुए विवाद के बाद धोनी गुस्से में नाराज होकर डगआउट से मैदान में पहुंच गए और अंपायर से भिड़ गए. मैदान पर धोनी का ऐसा रूप बहुत ही कम बार देखने को मिलता है. इसके बाद ट्विटर पर जैसे बाढ़ आ गई. फैंस से लेकर दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों तक सभी धोनी के इस कदम पर राय देते दिखे.हर्षा भोगले, आकाश चोपड़ा माइकल वॉ ने धोनी के इस कदम को गलता बताया. आकाश चोपड़ा ने लिखा 'आईपीएल में अपंयारिंग का स्तर काफी बहुत अच्छा नहीं है, और इस बार उन्होंने एक नो बॉल को नो बॉल देकर फैसला बदल दिया. लेकिन कप्ताव कोई हक नहीं है कि आउट होने के बाद इस तरह ग्राउंड पर जाए.'हर्षा भोगले ने लिखा कि धोनी को जल्द ही एहसास होगा कि उनको ऐसा नहीं करना चाहिए था.ट्विटर पर फैंस इसे लेकर बंटे हुए नजर आ रहे थे. कुछ फैंस ने कहा कि आईपीएल में अपंयारिंग का स्तर गिर गया है ऐसे में धोनी ने जो किया सही किया है.हालांकि कुछ फैंस का कहना था कि धोनी ने जो किया वह नियमों के खिलाफ था. उन्हें ऐसा नहीं करना चाहिए था.