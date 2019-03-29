

Sorry.. but umpires are missing too many no balls these days.. time for another umpire on the ground to call no balls! #fedup

— Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) March 28, 2019



Technology should be used much more often in cricket ... so many front foot no-balls missed all the time in all formats and only checked on dismissal. Should be as simple as 3rd umpire telling the umpire through ear piece that a no ball has been bowled. Loading... March 28, 2019



In the world of technology that we live in, a NO BALL like that should NOT happen!

End Of Story!



— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 28, 2019



Virat tears into the umpires and rightly so. That was a clear clear no ball. And it could have changed this match. Another controversy. Mankading to overlooking the no ball. @IPL in week one has it all.

— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) March 28, 2019



How in the world did the umpire not pick up that last ball no ball? And if he didn’t, shouldn’t the third umpire be in the ear of the on field ump and call it? Fine margins in this game.: and stakes much too high to allow such major errors in the IPL #RCBvsMI

— Citizen/नागरिक/Dost Rajdeep (@sardesairajdeep) March 28, 2019



In an era of so much technology and with so much at stake NO BALLS should never ever be missed .... #JustSaying #IPL2019

— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 28, 2019



It would have been better if Shivam Dube was out on the last ball, seems like that is the only way umpires would have checked the #noball

— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 28, 2019



Malinga’s last ball was a no-ball....BIG one. Umpire missed it. Colossal error. Unbelievable. #RCBvMI #IPL

— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 28, 2019

गुरुवार को आरसीबी और मुंबई इंडियंस के मैच के दौरान आखिरी गेंद पर अंपायर के कारण हुए विवाद की वजह से ट्विटर पर फैंस और कई दिग्गज क्रिकेटर ने आईपीएल के स्तर पर सवाल उठाया है.लोगों ने एस रवि से हुई चूक पर सवाल उठाया है. मैच के बाद दोनों कप्तान रोहित शर्मा और कोहली ने भी इसपर नाराजगी जाहिर की थी. आपको बता दें कि बुधवार को हुए इस रौमांचक मैच का फैसला आखिरी गेंद पर हुआ. मैच की आखिरी गेंद पर आरसीबी को आठ सात रन की जरूरत थी लेकिन आखिरी गेंद पर कोई रन नहीं बना. हालांकि जब इस गेंद का रिप्ले दिखाया गया तो पता चला कि मलिंगा का पैर लाइन से आगे थी और यह गेंद नो बॉल थी जो कि अंपायर पकड़ नहीं पाए.