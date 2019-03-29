होम » न्यूज » खेल

कोहली की हार के बाद भड़के दिग्गज, ट्विटर पर अंपायर की लगाई क्लास

फील्ड अंपायर की गलती के कारण आरसीबी की टीम जीत के करीब पहुंचकर भी हार गई

Updated: March 29, 2019, 11:18 AM IST
गुरुवार को आरसीबी और मुंबई इंडियंस के मैच के दौरान आखिरी गेंद पर अंपायर के कारण हुए विवाद की वजह से ट्विटर पर फैंस और कई दिग्गज क्रिकेटर ने आईपीएल के स्तर पर सवाल उठाया है.लोगों ने एस रवि से हुई चूक पर सवाल उठाया है. मैच के बाद दोनों कप्तान रोहित शर्मा और कोहली ने भी इसपर नाराजगी जाहिर की थी. आपको बता दें कि बुधवार को हुए इस रौमांचक मैच का फैसला आखिरी गेंद पर हुआ. मैच की आखिरी गेंद पर आरसीबी को आठ सात रन की जरूरत थी लेकिन आखिरी गेंद पर कोई रन नहीं बना.  हालांकि जब इस गेंद का रिप्ले दिखाया गया तो पता चला कि मलिंगा का पैर लाइन से आगे थी और यह गेंद नो बॉल थी  जो कि अंपायर पकड़ नहीं पाए.




















