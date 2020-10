युजवेंद्र चहल की मंगेतर धनश्री ने समंदर किनारे रेत में किया धमाकेदार डांस, देखें- VIDEO

View this post on Instagram

Fashion mein Kardi Jimein, Kylie Jenner Ni ❤️ In love with this song ❤️ Guys, This is my #MyBurjKhalifaDance Challenge Where's your? I challenge all you guys watching this video right now. Let’s see what you've got! Here’s how you can participate in the #MyBurjKhalifaDance Challenge Dance to Burj Khalifa Song and upload it on your Instagram profile Tag @akshaykumar and use ##MyBurjKhalifaDance Let's do this 🔥