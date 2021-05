IPL 2021: डेविड वॉर्नर ने 12वां खिलाड़ी की ड्यूटी करने के लिए साथी से की 'लड़ाई'

Even though I'm not fan of SRH or @davidwarner31 but, feeling sad for this man. A very rare Australian, loved by Indian fans #DavidWarner Team man @davidwarner31 ❤ #BringBackWarner @SunRisers #NoWarnerNoSRH #NoWarnerNoSupport pic.twitter.com/uUOJIquDlo

Not a SRH fan, buts its heartbreaking to see Warner like this #DavidWarner #RRvsSRH pic.twitter.com/vOtXbrGpCe

David Warner happily collecting balls running here and there outside the fence and throwing inside instead of sitting in the dugout. He's so passionate about involving himself in the game, hard days for him. @davidwarner31 @IPL #DavidWarner pic.twitter.com/gSbg3WBl7i