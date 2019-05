View this post on Instagram



● THROWBACK SERIES ● (Memory 2/3) — “Meeting Pratima, 2016” Back in 2011 on 2nd March, at a local basketball tournament organised by my friend and her sister I met my lady love, @pratima0808 . She was missing out on the court as she was injured and had a plaster on her leg. She was deeply into the game and as a scorer of the match she was looking at all the gameplay and action on field. Being the chief guest at the tournament I looked at her, little did I know she was a professional basketball player, it was my friend who told me so. Soon on 09th Dec, 2016 I was lucky enough to marry her. Almost 8 years down the line, she continues to be my partner in crime, best friend and the biggest support in my life. ❤