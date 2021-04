जम्मू के पेसर युद्धवीर सिंह बोले, जब जहीर खान ने नीलामी में नाम पुकारा तो आंसू आ गए थे

"When Zak sir raised the paddle in the IPL Auction, I had tears flowing down my eyes." 🌟🗣️ @Yudhvircharak talks about what it means to play for the #MI Blue & Gold 💙💫#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 #MIvSRH @ImZaheer pic.twitter.com/TInLlZvsn1