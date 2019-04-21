

Shocked to hear the news coming in from Sri Lanka. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by this tragedy. #PrayForSriLanka

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 21, 2019

Thoughts and prayers with Sri Lanka. Such a beautiful country.

— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 21, 2019



Very sad day for all of us in SL.. After 10 years of peace we see inhumane attaks on inocent again. While condeming and praying for the lost its time for us to stay calm and unite. Proud… https://t.co/IVD9qYdLO8

— Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) April 21, 2019



Shattered with this news coming from Sri Lanka #SriLankaBlast prayers are with Sri Lanka & People 🙏

— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 21, 2019



Sad to hear such devastating news from Sri Lanka... our thoughts are with all those family’s affect 😢

— Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) April 21, 2019



Minutes after my Easter wishes,horrific news comes from Sri Lanka. Over 700 dead & injured. Shocked, angered, hurt. It's a time of bereavement for us all. A time of pain, introspection.A time to rise above such targeted hate.Many many prayers for familes uprooted, souls departed

— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) April 21, 2019



Shocked and saddened to hear the news of the Sri Lanka bombings. All my prayers and thoughts for people of Srilanka.

— K L Rahul (@klrahul11) April 21, 2019



Oh Sri Lanka! I hope you rally together and prevent these criminals from creating differences. With you.

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 21, 2019



Another act of terrorism...this time it’s Sri Lanka. Thoughts and prayers with the victims and their families. 🙏 #srilankaterrorattack

— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 21, 2019

श्रीलंका की राजधानी कोलंबो सहित देश के कई हिस्सों में ईसाइयों के पवित्र पर्व ईस्टर के दिन दो चर्च और दो होटल को निशाना बनाते हुए 6 बम धमाके हुए हैं. स्थानीय मीडिया के मुताबिक इन धमाकों में करीब 160 लोग मारे गए हैं. इस दौरान कोलंबो में 40, कटुआपिटिया में 93 और बाट्टिकालोआ में 27 लोगों की मौत हुई है. जबकि काफी संख्‍या में लोग घायल हुए हैं.हालांकि श्रीलंकाई अधिकारियों के हवाले से इस धमाके में 52 लोगों के मारे जाने की पुष्टि की है. इस आतंकी हमले को लेकर दुनियाभर से निंदा हो रही है तो क्रिकेटर भी इस दुख की घड़ी में श्रीलंका के साथ हैं.आपको बता दें कि आईपीएल में श्रीलंका के काफी खिलाड़ी खेलते रहे हैं. जबकि बीसीसीआई और श्रीलंका क्रिकेट बोर्ड के संबंध भी अच्‍छे हैं. हालांकि आईपीएल के मौजूदा सीजन में बतौर खिलाड़ी सिर्फ लसिथ मलिंगा नजर आ रहे हैं. जबकि महेला जयवर्धने मुंबई इंडियंस के कोच हैं. इसके श्रीलंका के दिग्‍गज विकेटकीपर बल्‍लेबाज़ कुमार संगाकारा कमेंटेटर के तौर पर नजर आ रहे हैं.टीम इंडिया के कप्‍तान विराट कोहली ने लिखा, ' श्रीलंका से आ रही खबर को सुनकर चौंक गया हूं. मैं सभी के लिए प्रार्थना करता हूं.टीम इंडिया के उपकप्‍तान रोहित शर्मा ने लिखा, 'विचार और प्रार्थना श्रीलंका के साथ. वाकई खूबसूरत देश है.'श्रीलंका में हुए आतंकी हमले को लेकर विराट कोहली और रोहित शर्मा के अलावा हरभजन सिंह, केएल राहुल, मिचेल मैक्‍लेनघन, आकाश चोपड़ा, मिताली राज आदि ने प्रतिक्रिया व्‍यक्‍त की हैं. जबकि श्रीलंका के महान खिलाड़ी जयवर्धने ने भी इस घटना को लेकर ट्वीट किया है. वह इस वक्‍त भारत में ही हैं.