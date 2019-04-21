होम » न्यूज » खेल

ईस्टर के मौके पर 6 धमाकों से दहला श्रीलंका, क्रिकेट वर्ल्‍ड शोक में डूबा

इस आतंकी हमले को लेकर दुनियाभर से निंदा हो रही है तो क्रिकेटर भी इस दुख की घड़ी में श्रीलंका के साथ हैं.

News18Hindi
Updated: April 21, 2019, 1:31 PM IST
श्रीलंका की राजधानी कोलंबो सहित देश के कई हिस्सों में ईसाइयों के पवित्र पर्व ईस्टर के दिन दो चर्च और दो होटल को निशाना बनाते हुए 6 बम धमाके हुए हैं. स्थानीय मीडिया के मुताबिक इन धमाकों में करीब 160 लोग मारे गए हैं. इस दौरान कोलंबो में 40, कटुआपिटिया में 93 और बाट्टिकालोआ में 27 लोगों की मौत हुई है. जबकि काफी संख्‍या में लोग घायल हुए हैं.

हालांकि श्रीलंकाई अधिकारियों के हवाले से इस धमाके में 52 लोगों के मारे जाने की पुष्टि की है. इस आतंकी हमले को लेकर दुनियाभर से निंदा हो रही है तो क्रिकेटर भी इस दुख की घड़ी में श्रीलंका के साथ हैं.

आपको बता दें कि आईपीएल में श्रीलंका के काफी खिलाड़ी खेलते रहे हैं. जबकि बीसीसीआई और श्रीलंका क्रिकेट बोर्ड के संबंध भी अच्‍छे हैं. हालांकि आईपीएल के मौजूदा सीजन में बतौर खिलाड़ी सिर्फ लसिथ मलिंगा नजर आ रहे हैं. जबकि महेला जयवर्धने मुंबई इंडियंस के कोच हैं. इसके श्रीलंका के दिग्‍गज विकेटकीपर बल्‍लेबाज़ कुमार संगाकारा कमेंटेटर के तौर पर नजर आ रहे हैं.

टीम इंडिया के कप्‍तान विराट कोहली ने लिखा, ' श्रीलंका से आ रही खबर को सुनकर चौंक गया हूं. मैं सभी के लिए प्रार्थना करता हूं.


टीम इंडिया के उपकप्‍तान रोहित शर्मा ने लिखा, 'विचार और प्रार्थना श्रीलंका के साथ. वाकई खूबसूरत देश है.'

श्रीलंका में हुए आतंकी हमले को लेकर विराट कोहली और रोहित शर्मा के अलावा हरभजन सिंह, केएल राहुल, मिचेल मैक्‍लेनघन, आकाश चोपड़ा, मिताली राज आदि ने प्रतिक्रिया व्‍यक्‍त की हैं. जबकि श्रीलंका के महान खिलाड़ी जयवर्धने ने भी इस घटना को लेकर ट्वीट किया है. वह इस वक्‍त भारत में ही हैं.

 

















