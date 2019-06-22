होम » न्यूज » खेल

Updated: June 22, 2019, 4:10 PM IST
Updated: June 22, 2019, 4:10 PM IST
दिग्गज क्रिकेटर सचिन तेंदुलकर की बचपन की फोटो पर पाकिस्तान में बवाल मचा हुआ है और इसके पीछे किसी और को नहीं बल्कि पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान के सबसे खास व्यक्ति को जिम्मेदार बताया जा रहा है. यह फोटो नईम उल हक नाम के ट्विटर हैंडल से फोटो शेयर की गई है और दावा किया है कि फोटो 1969 के समय में इमरान खान की है. इस ट्विटर हैंडल को संचालित करने वाले ने पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान को विशेष सहायक बताया गया है. खुद पाकिस्तान मीडिया ही उस फोटो को सचिन तेंदुलकर की बता रही है. पाकिस्तान के लोग ही अब उन्हें ट्रोल करने लग गए हैं.








