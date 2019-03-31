रिषभ पंत के इस वीडियो से IPL में मचा हंगामा, लोगों ने कहा- कहीं फिक्स तो नहीं था दिल्ली का मैच
सोशल मीडिया पर वायर इस वीडियो की वजह से पंत पर फिक्सिंग का आरोप लगाया जा रहा है
@DineshKarthik Today's match was fixed how Rishabh pant already knews that next ball going to be four on 3.5 it means match was fixed pic.twitter.com/TVZZ5hVywg
— Telesh lalwani (@TeleshLalwani) March 30, 2019
यह वीडियो कोलकाता की पारी के चौथे ओवर का है. रॉबिन उथप्पा बल्लेबाजी कर रहे थे और सामने संदीप लामिछाने गेंदबाजी कर रहे थे. बॉल होने से पहले ही पंत कहते हैं कि ये तो वैसे भी चौका है जो स्टंप माइक पर रिकॉर्ड हो गया. इसके बाद उथप्पा ने उस गेंद पर कर्वस में गैप निकालते हुए चौका लगाया.. लोगों का सवाल है कि पंत को पहले से ही कैसे मालूम था कि गेंद पर चौका जाएगा. लोग इस मैच को फिक्स बता रहे हैं.
@IPL @BCCI @ICC @imVkohli @msdhoni @DelhiPolice @BJP4India just before 3.5 rishabh pant caught on stump mic saying "Ye to waise bhi chokka hai" and the next ball goes for four.Clearly match fixing. commentators totally ignored this thing @cricketaakash @RishabPant777 @cricbuzz pic.twitter.com/d9NplXedCZ
— ASHISH VYAS (@vyas81) March 30, 2019
What Rishabh pant just said "Yeh toh aise bhi 4ka hai". Are IPL players involved in any kind ko fixing. Anyone certainly have doubts comming around in their minds after all. #Ipl #KKRvDC #fixing #spotfixing #rishabhpant #kkr #Dc #DelhiVsKolkata #DCvKKR #DCvsKKR #dcvskkr pic.twitter.com/bxE6f2j66i
— shubham verma (@shubhamvrm34) March 30, 2019
Fixing is directly proportional to Indian Premier League. Saw a live scene where Rishabh Pant was heard saying 'Yeh to wese bhi chauka hai' before Sandip Lamichane bowled to Robin Uthappa. Guess what, the ball went on to the boundary. Lol.
— MH (@Hussaynnn) March 30, 2019
rishabh pant did spot fixing and also match was fixed..If pant wanted he can hit in moment delhi stop himself to hit..Even shaw were there
— UNDERDOG (@Underdogpk) March 30, 2019
पंत फिरोजशाह कोटला में हुए इस मैच में बल्लेबाजी में फेल रहे. वह 15 गेंदों में केवल 11 रन ही बना पाई. हालांकि सुपरओवर में पहुंचे इस मैच में दिल्ली ने जीत हासिल की.
