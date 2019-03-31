

@DineshKarthik Today's match was fixed how Rishabh pant already knews that next ball going to be four on 3.5 it means match was fixed pic.twitter.com/TVZZ5hVywg

— Telesh lalwani (@TeleshLalwani) March 30, 2019

Fixing is directly proportional to Indian Premier League. Saw a live scene where Rishabh Pant was heard saying 'Yeh to wese bhi chauka hai' before Sandip Lamichane bowled to Robin Uthappa. Guess what, the ball went on to the boundary. Lol.

— MH (@Hussaynnn) March 30, 2019



rishabh pant did spot fixing and also match was fixed..If pant wanted he can hit in moment delhi stop himself to hit..Even shaw were there

— UNDERDOG (@Underdogpk) March 30, 2019

दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के कप्तान रिषभ पंत शनिवार को हुए मैच के बाद विवादों में आ गए हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर पंत की एक वीडियो वायरल हो रही है जिसमें वह कुछ ऐसा कहते हुए दिखाई दिए हैं जिसके बाद उनपर मैच फिक्सिंग जैसा गंभीर आरोप लगाया जा रहा है.यह वीडियो कोलकाता की पारी के चौथे ओवर का है. रॉबिन उथप्पा बल्लेबाजी कर रहे थे और सामने संदीप लामिछाने गेंदबाजी कर रहे थे. बॉल होने से पहले ही पंत कहते हैं कि ये तो वैसे भी चौका है जो स्टंप माइक पर रिकॉर्ड हो गया. इसके बाद उथप्पा ने उस गेंद पर कर्वस में गैप निकालते हुए चौका लगाया.. लोगों का सवाल है कि पंत को पहले से ही कैसे मालूम था कि गेंद पर चौका जाएगा. लोग इस मैच को फिक्स बता रहे हैं.पंत फिरोजशाह कोटला में हुए इस मैच में बल्लेबाजी में फेल रहे. वह 15 गेंदों में केवल 11 रन ही बना पाई. हालांकि सुपरओवर में पहुंचे इस मैच में दिल्ली ने जीत हासिल की.