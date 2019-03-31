होम » न्यूज » खेल

रिषभ पंत के इस वीडियो से IPL में मचा हंगामा, लोगों ने कहा- कहीं फिक्स तो नहीं था दिल्ली का मैच

दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के कप्तान रिषभ पंत शनिवार को हुए मैच के बाद विवादों में आ गए हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर पंत की एक वीडियो वायरल हो रही है जिसमें वह कुछ ऐसा कहते हुए दिखाई दिए हैं जिसके बाद  उनपर मैच फिक्सिंग जैसा गंभीर आरोप लगाया जा रहा है.




यह वीडियो कोलकाता की पारी के चौथे ओवर का है. रॉबिन उथप्पा बल्लेबाजी कर रहे थे और सामने संदीप लामिछाने गेंदबाजी कर रहे थे. बॉल होने से पहले ही पंत कहते हैं कि ये तो वैसे भी चौका है जो स्टंप माइक पर रिकॉर्ड हो गया. इसके बाद उथप्पा ने उस गेंद पर कर्वस में गैप निकालते हुए चौका लगाया.. लोगों का सवाल है कि पंत को पहले से ही कैसे मालूम था कि गेंद पर चौका जाएगा. लोग इस मैच को फिक्स बता रहे हैं.



पंत फिरोजशाह कोटला में हुए इस मैच में बल्लेबाजी में फेल रहे. वह 15 गेंदों में केवल 11 रन ही बना पाई. हालांकि सुपरओवर में पहुंचे इस मैच में दिल्ली ने जीत हासिल की.

