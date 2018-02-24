रोहित शर्मा फिर हुए नाकाम, सोशल मीडिया पर हुए ट्रोल
केपटाउन टी20 में नाकाम रहने के बाद रोहित शर्मा को एक बार फिर सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल किया गया है.
गौरतलब है कि केपटाउन टी 20 में जूनियर डाला ने 11 रन पर एलबीडब्ल्यू हुए. रोहित जूनियर डाला की बॉल पर लगातार तीन बार आउट हैं जो कि एक रिकॉर्ड है. एक यूजर ने लिखा,' रोहित शर्मा को पूरा श्रेय. कप्तानी से उनकी फार्म पर कोई असर नहीं पड़ता. लेजेण्ड!'
Full credit to Rohit Sharma. captaincy pressure doesn't impact his form. #Legend @coolfunnytshirt— Niket Kapadia (@niketrk) February 24, 2018
जबकि एक अन्य यूजर ने रोहित पर तंज कसते हुए लिखा,' रोहित शर्मा सच्चे कप्तान हैं. वह पिच की कंडीशन चेक करने आए थे और वापस सबको बताने चले गए. ट्रोलर्स कभी उनके बलिदान को नहीं समझेंगे.'
Rohit Sharma is a true caption. He came to check the pitch conditions and went back to tell it to everyone else ..
These trollers will never understand his sacrifice ..
— Divjas ਸਿੰਘ Sarna (@hukum_ka_ikkaa) February 24, 2018
वहीं एक ने लिखा,' रोहित शर्मा शगुन के 11 रन बना गया अपनी टीम के लिए. यह टीम के लिए अच्छा संकेत है. कौन सोचता है आजकल टीम के लिए इतना? सच्चे कप्तान की पारी!'
Rohit Sharma shagun ke 11 runs bana gaya apne team ke liye.. Good sign for the team.. Kaun sochta hai aajkal team ke liye itna?
A true captain's innings! #Legend
— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) February 24, 2018
जबकि एक अन्य यूजर ने उनके द्वारा साउथ अफ्रीका टूर पर बनाए रनों का लेखा जोखा पेश किया.
Rohit Sharma on this tour
Tests: 78 runs @ 19.5 in 4 innings
ODI : 170 runs @ 28.33 in 6 innings
T20i : 32 runs @ 10.67 in 3 innings
Only 1 50+ score in 13 innings#SAvIND
— Jasveer Singh Kharra (@imjsk27) February 24, 2018
If you remove that one century at Port Elizabeth then Rohit Sharma's score on this tour -
11
10
10
47
20
15
0
5
15
21
0
11#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/y9GW9UCWPr
— Nikhil Mane 🏏🇦🇺 (@nikhiltait) February 24, 2018
