​रोहित शर्मा फिर हुए नाकाम, सोशल मीडिया पर हुए ट्रोल

केपटाउन टी20 में नाकाम रहने के बाद रोहित शर्मा को एक बार फिर सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल किया गया है.

News18Hindi
Updated: February 24, 2018, 11:17 PM IST
​रोहित शर्मा फिर हुए नाकाम, सोशल मीडिया पर हुए ट्रोल
रोहित शर्मा
केपटाउन टी20 में टीम इंडिया रोहित शर्मा की कप्तानी में खेल रही है, लेकिन वह एक बार फिर नाकाम साबित हुए हैं. वह मैच में साउथ अफ्रीका के जूनियर डाला की बॉल पर एलबीडब्ल्यू हुए तो उन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर खूब ट्रोल किया गया.
गौरतलब है कि केपटाउन टी 20 में जूनियर डाला ने 11 रन पर एलबीडब्ल्यू हुए. रोहित जूनियर डाला की बॉल पर लगातार तीन बार आउट हैं जो कि एक रिकॉर्ड है. एक यूजर ने लिखा,' रोहित शर्मा को पूरा श्रेय. कप्तानी से उनकी फार्म पर कोई असर नहीं पड़ता. लेजेण्ड!'



जबकि एक अन्य यूजर ने रोहित पर तंज कसते हुए लिखा,' रोहित शर्मा सच्चे कप्तान हैं. वह पिच की कंडीशन चेक करने आए थे और वापस सबको बताने चले गए. ट्रोलर्स कभी उनके बलिदान को नहीं समझेंगे.'




वहीं एक ने​ लिखा,' रोहित शर्मा शगुन के 11 रन बना गया अपनी टीम के लिए. यह टीम के लिए अच्छा संकेत है. कौन सोचता है आजकल टीम के लिए इतना? सच्चे कप्तान की पारी!'



जबकि एक अन्य यूजर ने उनके द्वारा साउथ अफ्रीका टूर पर बनाए रनों का लेखा जोखा पेश किया.





