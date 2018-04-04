होम » न्यूज » खेल

गंभीर के मुंहतोड़ जवाब के बाद अब अफरीदी ने पोस्ट किया तिरंगा!

अफरीदी ने ट्वीट कर भारत विरोधी बयान दिया था

Anoop Dev Singh | News18Hindi
Updated: April 4, 2018, 1:51 PM IST
गंभीर के मुंहतोड़ जवाब के बाद अब अफरीदी ने पोस्ट किया तिरंगा!
गंभीर के मुंहतोड़ जवाब के बाद अब अफरीदी ने पोस्ट किया तिरंगा!
Anoop Dev Singh | News18Hindi
Updated: April 4, 2018, 1:51 PM IST
पाकिस्तान के पूर्व कप्तान शाहिद अफरीदी ने मंगलवार को ट्विटर पर भारत विरोधी बयान क्या दिया, सभी हिंदुस्तानियों ने उनकी क्लास लगा दी. टीम इंडिया के बल्लेबाज गौतम गंभीर ने भी उन्हें ट्वीट कर मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया. अब आज(बुधवार) अफरीदी ने थोड़ा सा नरम रुख अपनाते हुए कश्मीर पर किए अपने ट्वीट पर सफाई दी है. अफरीदी ने भारतीय फैंस और तिरंगे के साथ अपनी फोटो पोस्ट की है जिसमें उन्होंने लिखा, 'हम सबका सम्मान करते हैं. ये तस्वीर एक स्पोर्ट्समैन का उदाहरण है. लेकिन जब बात मानवाधिकार की आती है तो ये मासूम कश्मीरियों पर भी लागू होनी चाहिए.'

इससे पहले किए ट्वीट पर अफरीदी जमकर ट्रोल हुए थे. अफरीदी ने ट्वीट किया था,'भारत अधिकृत कश्मीर(जम्मू-कश्मीर) में मौजूदा स्थिति चिंताजनक और भयानक है. दमनकारी शासक दृढ़ संकल्प और स्वतंत्रता की आवाज को दबाने के लिए निर्दोषों को गोली मार रहे हैं. हैरान हूं कि यूएन और अन्य अंतरराष्ट्रीय संस्थाएं कहां हैं और वे इस खूनी खेल को रोकने के लिए प्रयास क्यों नहीं करते.'







अफरीदी के इस ट्वीट पर गौतम गंभीर ने जबर्दस्त जवाब दिया था. गंभीर ने अफरीदी को उनके बयान के आधार पर अपरिपक्व व्यक्ति बताया. गंभीर ने अपने टि्वटर पर लिखा, हमारे कश्मीर और संयुक्त राष्ट्र को लेकर किए गए शाहिद अफरीदी के ट्वीट पर रिएक्शन के लिए मीडिया की ओर से मुझे कॉल आए. इसमें क्या कहना है? अफरीदी सिर्फ यूएन की ओर देख रहे हैं, जिसका मतलब उनके शब्दकोश में अंडर-19 है. मीडिया इसे हल्के में ही ले. अफरीदी नो बॉल पर आउट होने का जश्न मना रहे हैं.
IBN Khabar, IBN7 और ETV News अब है News18 Hindi. सबसे सटीक और सबसे तेज़ Hindi News अपडेट्स. Sports News in Hindi यहां देखें.
पूरी ख़बर पढ़ें
अगली ख़बर

फोटो
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES