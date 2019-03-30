होम » न्यूज » खेल

संजू सैमसन के शतक की इस दिग्‍गज खिलाड़ी ने पहले ही कर दी थी भविष्‍यवाणी!

संजू सैमसन ने सनराइजर्स के खिलाफ 55 गेंदों में दस चौकों और चार छक्‍कों की मदद से 102 रन की नाबाद पारी खेलकर तहलका मचा दिया.

संजू सैमसन (photo-iplt20.com)
राजस्‍थान रॉयल्‍स के स्‍टार बल्‍लेबाज़ संजू सैमसन ने हैदराबाद के राजीव गांधी इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट स्‍टेडियम में मेजबान सनराइजर्स के खिलाफ 55 गेंदों में दस चौकों और चार छक्‍कों की मदद से 102 रन की नाबाद पारी खेलकर तहलका मचा दिया. यह मौजूदा सीजन का पहला शतक भी है, लेकिन इससे भी मजेदार बात यह है कि सैमसन के दमदार प्रदर्शन की भविष्‍यवाणी टीम के मेंटॉर और ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया के महान स्पिनर शेन वॉर्न ने आईपीएल 2019 के शुरू होने से पहले की कर दी थी.

ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया के लिए 145 टेस्‍ट और 194 वनडे में 1001 विकेट लेने वाले वॉर्न की कप्‍तानी में राजस्‍थान ने 2008 में लीग का पहला खिताब जीता था और तब से वह टीम के साथ कभी कप्‍तान, कभी कोच और फिलहाल मेंटॉर के रूप में जुड़े हुए हैं, जबकि युवा क्रिकेटर्स को परखने की उनकी क्षमता का हर कोई कायल है.





शेन वॉर्न ने आईपीएल 2019 के शुरू होने से पहले ही कहा था कि इस बार संजू सैमसन आईपीएल के मोस्‍ट वैल्‍यूएबल प्‍लेयर (MVP) साबित हो सकते हैं. यही नहीं वॉर्न ने यह भी कहा था कि सैमसन इस साल (2019) के अंत तक टीम इंडिया के लिए सभी फॉर्मेट्स में खेल सकते हैं. वैसे अब तक संजू सैमसन ने 83 आईपीएल मैचों में दो शतक और दस अर्धशतक की की मदद से 1999 रन बनाए हैं.

