संजू सैमसन के शतक की इस दिग्गज खिलाड़ी ने पहले ही कर दी थी भविष्यवाणी!
संजू सैमसन ने सनराइजर्स के खिलाफ 55 गेंदों में दस चौकों और चार छक्कों की मदद से 102 रन की नाबाद पारी खेलकर तहलका मचा दिया.
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए 145 टेस्ट और 194 वनडे में 1001 विकेट लेने वाले वॉर्न की कप्तानी में राजस्थान ने 2008 में लीग का पहला खिताब जीता था और तब से वह टीम के साथ कभी कप्तान, कभी कोच और फिलहाल मेंटॉर के रूप में जुड़े हुए हैं, जबकि युवा क्रिकेटर्स को परखने की उनकी क्षमता का हर कोई कायल है.
Thanks dodgeball, he’s an absolute gun & as I said before the #IPL will be playing for India in all forms by the end of this year if not sooner plus he will be MVP for this years #IPL ! https://t.co/RvvvDa7yBX— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 29, 2019
Great to be back in Mumbai & in the pink for the @rajasthanroyals as brand ambassador. Exciting times as there is only 2 weeks to go till our 1st game. I believe with the squad the boys have put together - we are favourites to win the #IPL this year - so get on the boys in pink ! Plus I also think that @imsanjusamson will be the player of the tournament ! Agree followers
शेन वॉर्न ने आईपीएल 2019 के शुरू होने से पहले ही कहा था कि इस बार संजू सैमसन आईपीएल के मोस्ट वैल्यूएबल प्लेयर (MVP) साबित हो सकते हैं. यही नहीं वॉर्न ने यह भी कहा था कि सैमसन इस साल (2019) के अंत तक टीम इंडिया के लिए सभी फॉर्मेट्स में खेल सकते हैं. वैसे अब तक संजू सैमसन ने 83 आईपीएल मैचों में दो शतक और दस अर्धशतक की की मदद से 1999 रन बनाए हैं.
