

View this post on Instagram



Great to be back in Mumbai & in the pink for the @rajasthanroyals as brand ambassador. Exciting times as there is only 2 weeks to go till our 1st game. I believe with the squad the boys have put together - we are favourites to win the #IPL this year - so get on the boys in pink ! Plus I also think that @imsanjusamson will be the player of the tournament ! Agree followers