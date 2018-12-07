होम » न्यूज » खेल

एडिलेड टेस्‍ट: शॉन मार्श 'अजीबोगरीब' शॉट खेलकर हुए आउट, 130 साल में बना ये शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड

शॉन मार्श ने पिछली 13 पारियों में 12.53 के औसत से सिर्फ 163 रन बनाए हैं.

December 7, 2018
एडिलेड टेस्‍ट के दूसरे दिन का खेल जारी है और ऑस्‍ट्रेलियाई टीम पर दबाव साफ तौर पर दिखाई दे रहा है. अब तक उसने चार विकेट गंवा दिए हैं, लेकिन सबसे अधिक चर्चा शॉन मार्श की हो रही है. मार्श 19 गेंदों में दो रन बनाकर आर अश्विन का शिकार हुए. मजेदार बात ये है अश्विन ने उन्‍हें पांच बार आउट किया है. जबकि उनका अश्विन के खिलाफ बल्‍लेबाज़ी औसत सिर्फ 1.60 है.

बहरहाल, डेविड वॉर्नर और स्‍टीव स्मिथ टीम में नहीं है और ऐसे में शॉन मार्श से हर किसी को बड़े स्‍कोर की उम्‍मीद थी, लेकिन वह सस्‍ते में पवेलियन लौट गए. हालात ऐसे हैं कि उन्‍होंने पिछली 13 पारियों में 12.53 के औसत से सिर्फ 163 रन बनाए हैं और उनके स्‍कोर 40 33 24 1 26 0 16 7 7 0 3 4 2 हैं. यह वजह है कि उनकी टीम में मौजूदगी को लेकर सवाल उठ रहे हैं. जबकि वह 1888 के बाद टॉप ऑर्डर में बल्‍लेबाजी करते हुए लगातार 6 बार दस से कम का स्‍कोर बनाने वाले इकलौते बल्‍लेबाज हैं.





यही नहीं, इस साल उन्‍होंने 8 मैच (एडिलेड समेत) खेले हैं, जिसमें 22.78 के औसत से 319 रन बनाए हैं. इस दौरान उनका सर्वोच्‍च स्‍कोर 156 रन रहा, जो उन्‍होंने इसी साल जनवरी में सिडनी में इंग्‍लैंड के खिलाफ बनाया था. इसके बाद से वह टेस्‍ट क्रिकेट में कोई बड़ा स्‍कोर नहीं बना पाए हैं. अब तक 35 टेस्‍ट में छह शतक और 34.73 के औसत से 2084 रन बनाने वाले शॉन मार्श की नाकामी का सोशल मीडिया पर भी मजाक उड़ाया जा रहा है.









