एडिलेड टेस्ट: शॉन मार्श 'अजीबोगरीब' शॉट खेलकर हुए आउट, 130 साल में बना ये शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड
शॉन मार्श ने पिछली 13 पारियों में 12.53 के औसत से सिर्फ 163 रन बनाए हैं.
बहरहाल, डेविड वॉर्नर और स्टीव स्मिथ टीम में नहीं है और ऐसे में शॉन मार्श से हर किसी को बड़े स्कोर की उम्मीद थी, लेकिन वह सस्ते में पवेलियन लौट गए. हालात ऐसे हैं कि उन्होंने पिछली 13 पारियों में 12.53 के औसत से सिर्फ 163 रन बनाए हैं और उनके स्कोर 40 33 24 1 26 0 16 7 7 0 3 4 2 हैं. यह वजह है कि उनकी टीम में मौजूदगी को लेकर सवाल उठ रहे हैं. जबकि वह 1888 के बाद टॉप ऑर्डर में बल्लेबाजी करते हुए लगातार 6 बार दस से कम का स्कोर बनाने वाले इकलौते बल्लेबाज हैं.
"Shaun Marsh with 6 single figure scores in a row at test level. The first Australian batting in the top 5 to do that since 1888" Andrew Samson— SEN 1116 (@1116sen) December 7, 2018
Shaun Marsh drags on a delivery from Ashwin #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/aOU2ZS1NN3
— corbpie (@corbpie) December 7, 2018
यही नहीं, इस साल उन्होंने 8 मैच (एडिलेड समेत) खेले हैं, जिसमें 22.78 के औसत से 319 रन बनाए हैं. इस दौरान उनका सर्वोच्च स्कोर 156 रन रहा, जो उन्होंने इसी साल जनवरी में सिडनी में इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ बनाया था. इसके बाद से वह टेस्ट क्रिकेट में कोई बड़ा स्कोर नहीं बना पाए हैं. अब तक 35 टेस्ट में छह शतक और 34.73 के औसत से 2084 रन बनाने वाले शॉन मार्श की नाकामी का सोशल मीडिया पर भी मजाक उड़ाया जा रहा है.
Shaun Marsh has probably done enough with that 2 to cement his spot for the rest of the series #AUDvIND
— Kidcowboy (@Kidcowboy2) December 7, 2018
41% of Shaun Marsh's Test innings return a score of 9 or less. #AusvInd
— Dennishant Sharma (@DennisCricket_) December 7, 2018
remind me again why Shaun Marsh is in the team?
leadership - nope
form - nope
batting appropriately for the team situation - nope
last name - bingo#AUSvIND https://t.co/wZHeAhHsXQ
— Shannon Pace (@thecouchcoach05) December 7, 2018
Hey, Aussie selectors! Need a replacement for Shaun Marsh?
Glenn Maxwell's 57 and Nic Maddinson are 92 in the Vics' #SheffieldShield game against WA.#VicsDoItBetter pic.twitter.com/bvDg01pJOO
— Herald Sun Sport (@heraldsunsport) December 7, 2018
Shaun Marsh’s test career perfectly summed up in one Gif. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/GFeRxOsJpR
— Cameron (@ThatFishGuy) December 7, 2018
