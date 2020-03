क्रिकेट ठप होने के बाद घर में 'लड़ाई' करते नजर आए शिखर धवन, वीडियो आया सामने

View this post on Instagram



Who said sitting at home can't be fun?! One must always find ways to spend good time with the family and entertain themselves 😄 I also want to nominate @rohitsharma45 @hardikpandya93 @kuldeep_18 and @yuzi_chahal23 for this #BlindPillowFight challenge and do it with your family member, friend or anyone! Instagram fam, you guys can try it too! Tag me and #BlindPillowFight on your posts and stories and I'll re-share a few! Karke dikhao bhai! 😅