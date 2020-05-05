बेटी के साथ डांस करते नजर आए शिखर धवन, अचानक आई आलिया को शर्म
शिखर धवन की बेटी आलिया का आज जन्मदिन है
शिखर धवन (Shikhar Dhawan) की बेटी आलिया का आज जन्मदिन है और इस मौके पर उन्होंने एक डांस वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट किया है
शिखर धवन का डांस वीडियो
शिखर धवन (Shikhar Dhawan) ने जो डांस वीडियो पोस्ट किया है उसमें उनकी बेटी आलिया और वो एक जैसे डांस स्टेप कर रहे हैं. हालांकि कुछ स्टेप करने के बाद ही आलिया अचानक रुक जाती हैं. दरअसल डांस करते हुए वो शर्मा जाती हैं.
बता दें शिखर धवन (Shikhar Dhawan) की बेटी आलिया इस वक्त ऑस्ट्रेलिया में हैं. कोरोना वायरस की वजह से चल रहे लॉकडाउन के बीच वो परिवार से दूर हैं. शिखर धवन, आलिया के सौतेले पिता हैं, लेकिन इसके बावजूद वो अपनी बेटी पर जान छिड़कते हैं, उनका पूरा सपोर्ट करते हैं. आलिया शिखर धवन की पत्नी आयशा के पहले पति की बेटी हैं.
Now we’re twins papa 😍 Massive thank you to my parents @aesha.dhawan5 and @shikhardofficial for making me compassionate and confident like them. Thank you to my boyfriend @zakis_adventure for shaving his head with me and him and my sister for shaving my head and being so supportive always. Thank you to all my friends and family and everyone else for donating or even just sharing, it means so much to me. And last but not least thanks to my dogs for being cute as I have never personally been so affected by someone with cancer who is very close to me, but it doesn’t take going through it to know how painful it must be to them and their loved ones. If you can’t shave, cut your hair, if not then colour it, if not then donate, if not then spread awareness and share. It doesn’t cost much to help or support. Thank you again. Its been fun 💖🙏🏼 #bebraveandshave #worldsgreatestshave
हाल ही में आलिया सुर्खियों में आई थीं, जब उन्होंने अपने बाल कैंसर पीड़ित लोगों की मदद के लिए दान कर दिये थे. आलिया ही नहीं उनके बॉयफ्रेंड ने भी कैंसर पीड़ितों की मदद के लिए अपने बाल कटवा लिये थे. आलिया ऑस्ट्रेलिया में ही पढ़ती हैं और उन्हें जानवरों से बेहद प्यार है.
