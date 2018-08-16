

Ajit Wadekar will be remembered for his rich contribution to Indian cricket. A great batsman & wonderful captain, he led our team to some of the most memorable victories in our cricketing history. He was also respected as an effective cricket administrator. Pained by his demise. — Narendra Modi



Sad at the passing of Ajit Wadekar, one of Indian cricket's finest left-handed batsman and captain during the iconic overseas test victories in 1971 in the Caribbean and England. Condolences to his family and to the cricket fraternity — President of India

— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 15, 2018



V sad news-Ajit Wadekar passing away-only Indn Capt to win 3 series in a row-2 away 1 at home-ALW was good contemporary-we had differences o opinion but always respected glory o Crkt-fine batsman & great close in catch-served Indn Crkt w/aplomb as player/Selectr/Coach-RIP Jeetu! — Bishan Bedi

— Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) August 15, 2018



Ajit Wadekar’s impact on Indian cricket is immense. His contemporaries worshipped him, such was his aura. Found him to be a tough character as coach. Exceptional Indian cricketer... RIP Sir.🙏

Recorded this on my iPhone last Dec from Point in a friendly fixture. So glad I did. pic.twitter.com/XbdFGn4Izp

— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) August 15, 2018



#AjitWadekar sir .. such an iconic person..deeply saddened by his demise!! Sir was a father figure for me.. May his soul rest in peace! My Heartfelt Condolences to the family.. — Mohammed Azharuddin

— Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) August 15, 2018



Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Ajit Wadekar Sir. He was someone who was instrumental in bringing out the best in us during the 90s. We'll always be grateful for his advice and guidance. Praying for strength for his family during this difficult time. 🙏 RIP — Sachin Tendulkar

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 16, 2018



This is sad news.

The great Ajit Wadekar is no more.

1971 was no less than a World Cup victory. Maybe more....



You will be missed dear captain.#AjitWadekar



— Boman Irani (@bomanirani) August 15, 2018



Sad news from Mumbai. Ajit Wadekar, the first captain to lead Indian team to overseas test victory, passes away.

He was an institution in himself and India has lost a prolific cricketer with his demise.



— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 16, 2018



A rare Cricketer, Captain, Coach, Manager and Chairman of Selectors - a truly great servant of Indian Cricket. Heartfelt condolences to family and loved ones. Om Shanti Ajit Wadekar Sir 🙏🏼 — Virender Sehwag

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 16, 2018



Deeply saddened by the passing away of #AjitWadekar He was more than a coach to the entire team - a father figure and a shrewd tactician. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. He will be missed. Thank you Sir for the confidence shown in my ability! 🙏 — Anil Kumble

— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 16, 2018



Ajit Wadekar was an institution, significant beyond his numbers as a cricketer.

Insight into an affable, but very determined pioneer of Indian cricket 👇https://t.co/niaAZspg0M pic.twitter.com/bg9lcf8RHw



— ICC (@ICC) August 16, 2018



With a heavy heart we bid adieu to Ajit Wadekar. The former India captain is no more. Cricketer, Coach, Manager and Chairman of Selectors - Mr Wadekar served Indian cricket in many different ways. — BCCI

— BCCI (@BCCI) August 15, 2018