होम » न्यूज » खेल

दिग्‍गज कप्‍तान अजीत वाडेकर के निधन से देश में शोक की लहर, पीएम मोदी ने भी जाहिर की संवेदना

भारत की धाक जमाने वाले वाडेकर का 77 साल की उम्र में मुंबई में निधन होने के बाद क्रिकेट जगत शोक में डूब गया है.

News18Hindi
Updated: August 16, 2018, 11:18 AM IST
दिग्‍गज कप्‍तान अजीत वाडेकर के निधन से देश में शोक की लहर, पीएम मोदी ने भी जाहिर की संवेदना
अजीत वाडेकर (1941-2018)
News18Hindi
Updated: August 16, 2018, 11:18 AM IST
एक दौर वह भी था जब भारतीय टीम के लिए विदेश में जीतना नामुमकिन माना जाता था और इस मिथक को तोड़ने का काम किया था कप्तान अजित वाडेकर ने. बहरहाल, भारत की धाक जमाने वाले वाडेकर का 77 साल की उम्र में मुंबई में निधन होने के बाद क्रिकेट जगत शोक में डूब गया है. सोशल मीडिया के जरिए तमाम लोग अपना शोक जाहिर कर रहे हैं.

उनकी मौत की खबर के बाद सबसे पहले तो खुद पीएम मोदी ने ट्विटर पर अपना शोक जाहिर किया और फिर राष्ट्रपति कोविंद ने भी अपनी संवेदनाए जाहिर कीं.





उनके साथ खेल चुके फिरकी गेंदबाज बिशन सिंह बेदी ने ट्वीट करके कहा कि उनके और वाडेकर के बीच में कई मसलों पर राय अलग होती थी, लेकिन उनके वाडेकर के लिए उनसे जेहन में हमेशा सम्मान का भाव बना रहता था.



पूर्व क्रिकेटर संजय मांजरेकर ने पिछले ही साल क्रिकेट खेलते वाडेकर के रिकॉर्ड का एक वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए लिखा है वह खुद को भाग्यशाली समझते हैं कि उन्होंने यह रिकॉर्डिंग बनाई.



अजित वाडेकर की मैनेजरशिप में अपनी कप्तानी में कई जीत हासिल करने वाले पूर्व क्रिकेटर मोहम्मद अजहरुद्दीन उन्हें अपने पिता के समान बताते हुए अपनी दुख जाहिर किया.



वहीं फिल्म अभिनेता मास्‍टर ब्‍लास्‍टर सचिन तेंदुलकर, बोमन ईरानी, खेल मंत्री राठौड़, बीसीसीआई और आईसीसी ने भी ट्विटर के जरिए वाडेकर के निधन पर अपना दुख जाहिर किया.













और भी देखें

Updated: August 15, 2018 04:14 PM ISTहरमनप्रीत कौर ने 6 छक्कों से बनाया रिकॉर्ड
पूरी ख़बर पढ़ें
अगली ख़बर

फोटो
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES