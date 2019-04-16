होम » न्यूज » खेल

आरसीबी की सातवीं हार के बाद ट्विटर पर भड़के फैंस, टीम नहीं कोच को बताया हार की वजह

ट्विटर पर फैंस का कहना है कि कोहली हार्दिक पांड्या के खिलाफ स्पिनर को नहीं उतरना चाहिए था

News18Hindi
Updated: April 16, 2019, 10:05 AM IST
आरसीबी की सातवीं हार के बाद ट्विटर पर भड़के फैंस, टीम नहीं कोच को बताया हार की वजह
ट्विटर पर फैंस का कहना है कि कोहली हार्दिक पांड्या के खिलाफ स्पिनर को नहीं उतरना चाहिए था
News18Hindi
Updated: April 16, 2019, 10:05 AM IST
छह मैचों के बाद किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब को हराकर पहली जीत हासिल करने वाली विराट कोहली की रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर मंगलवार को इस सिलसिले को जारी नहीं रख पाई. मुंबई इंडियंस ने बैंगलोर को पांच विकेट से मात दी.

ट्विटर पर फैंस इस हार के लिए कोहली की टीम से ज्यादा गेंदबाजी कोच आशीष नेहरा को जिम्मेदार ठहरा रहे हैं. मुंबई इंडियंस को आखिरी दो ओवर में जीत के लिए 22 रन चाहिए थे. कोहली ने तेज गेंदबाज नवदीप सैनी को लाइन अप किया था. हलांकि इसी दौरान बाउंड्री साइडलाइन पर खड़े आशीष नेहरा ने स्पिनर एक्शन करके कोहली से स्पिन गेंदबाज को मौका देने को कहा.



कोहली ने पवन नेगी को गेंद थमाई. हालांकि स्ट्राइक पर खड़े हार्दिक पांड्या ने धमाकेदार अंदाज में गेंदबाजी करते हुए पवन नेगी के इस ओवर में 22 रन ठोक डाले और मुंबई को एक ओवर पहले ही जीत दिला दी.
Loading...

ट्विटर पर फैंस का कहना है कि कोहली को हार्दिक पांड्या के खिलाफ स्पिनर को नहीं उतरना चाहिए था. इस गलत फैसले का खामियाजा उन्हें हार के तौर पर चुकाना पड़ा.









फैंस के मुताबिक आशीष नेहरा की सलाह मानकर कोहली ने पवन नेगी को मौका दिया जो हार की वजह बना. ऐसे हार के असली जिम्मेदार आशीष नेहरा हैं.





Loading...

और भी देखें

पूरी ख़बर पढ़ें अगली ख़बर

फोटो
Loading...
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES