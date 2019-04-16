Loading...



#ashishnehra should keep quiet and do the role of the coach....Hardik pandya doesn't respect spin. He treats them like shit and yet you bring negi... wah

— Protip (@Protip9) April 15, 2019



What a bowling coach we have. Give spinner a over when Hardik is on strike. Why would u suggest that #AshishNehra @RCBTweets drop that guy from coaching #SackNehra shitty bowling attack and a shitty bowling coach!

— Ameya Uchil (@ameyzinguchil) April 15, 2019



Difference between Dhoni-led-CSK and KOHLI-led-RCB .. Everyone around dhoni listen to him . Kohli listens to everyone around him .. #MIvRCB #ashishnehra #Virat

— Suresh Raj (@trulyaparichith) April 15, 2019



#MIvRCB

I feel for @imVkohli

If a pacer was chosen.. the game would have till last ball.. #ashishNehra ne waat laga Di

— Deepesh (@DeepeshFatak) April 15, 2019



@ashishnehra64 Why on earth do you bowl a spinner to @hardikpandya7. #ashishnehra is a liability to #RCB. @imVkohli has to focus on his batting and ask @msdhoni to lead India in the #WorldCup. He is low on confidence and needs a break. #SackNehra #PoorCaptaincy @BCCI #ICC

— Raghu Radhakrishnan (@raghurar) April 16, 2019



@rcbtweets please insist ashish nehra to keep quite near the boundary line or atleast catch a few sixes so that he might get a VIVO fan catch award #MIvRCB #HardikPandya #ashishnehra

— Kushal Gowda (@KushalGowda23) April 15, 2019

छह मैचों के बाद किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब को हराकर पहली जीत हासिल करने वाली विराट कोहली की रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर मंगलवार को इस सिलसिले को जारी नहीं रख पाई. मुंबई इंडियंस ने बैंगलोर को पांच विकेट से मात दी.ट्विटर पर फैंस इस हार के लिए कोहली की टीम से ज्यादा गेंदबाजी कोच आशीष नेहरा को जिम्मेदार ठहरा रहे हैं. मुंबई इंडियंस को आखिरी दो ओवर में जीत के लिए 22 रन चाहिए थे. कोहली ने तेज गेंदबाज नवदीप सैनी को लाइन अप किया था. हलांकि इसी दौरान बाउंड्री साइडलाइन पर खड़े आशीष नेहरा ने स्पिनर एक्शन करके कोहली से स्पिन गेंदबाज को मौका देने को कहा.कोहली ने पवन नेगी को गेंद थमाई. हालांकि स्ट्राइक पर खड़े हार्दिक पांड्या ने धमाकेदार अंदाज में गेंदबाजी करते हुए पवन नेगी के इस ओवर में 22 रन ठोक डाले और मुंबई को एक ओवर पहले ही जीत दिला दी.ट्विटर पर फैंस का कहना है कि कोहली को हार्दिक पांड्या के खिलाफ स्पिनर को नहीं उतरना चाहिए था. इस गलत फैसले का खामियाजा उन्हें हार के तौर पर चुकाना पड़ा.फैंस के मुताबिक आशीष नेहरा की सलाह मानकर कोहली ने पवन नेगी को मौका दिया जो हार की वजह बना. ऐसे हार के असली जिम्मेदार आशीष नेहरा हैं.