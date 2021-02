Vijay Hazare Trophy: शतक लगाने के बाद क्रुणाल की आंखों से छलके आंसू, बोले- यह आपको समर्पित

This was the first time when I got a hundred and he was not physically present to watch my game - yes, my heart pounds to even think of this but knowing him, he’d have cheered for each and every run I scored yesterday. “SHABASH KRUNAL SHABASH, RAMTO REHJE,” he’d have cheered! pic.twitter.com/DaBNTXbKkQ

Coincidentally, my Mom was here to watch the game for the first time and I scored a 100. I got emotional after the 100 & dedicated this innings to my Dad who I know had a grin on his face when I thanked him for every moment he has given me to fulfil my dreams. Papa, I LOVE YOU ❤️