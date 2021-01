IND vs AUS: भारतीय टीम की आलोचना करने वाली क्वींसलैंड की मंत्री को वसीम जाफर ने दिया करारा जवाब

Aus minister: "Play by our rules or don't come".Indian team with Border-Gavaskar trophy in the bag 😉: #AUSvIND https://t.co/MRokmjL2Vy pic.twitter.com/yPhtg6Rp43

Today I was asked about reports the Indian Cricket Team wants quarantine restrictions eased just for them, ahead of the upcoming Gabba Test. My response 👇 #Cricket #IndiavsAustralia @ICC @CricketAus pic.twitter.com/MV7W0rIntM