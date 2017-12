The reason why i love @rohitsharma45 . Thank you so much Ro-Hit man . Earning respect day by day..!! ❤️ . Congratulations Ro-hit man for amazing inning..!! . @mahi7781 @rohitsharma45 @mahi.ziva_

A post shared by mahi.ziva✨ (@mahi.ziva_) on Dec 22, 2017 at 7:21am PST