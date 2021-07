WI vs AUS: 'ऑफ स्पिनर' कायरान पोलार्ड ने मैदान पर दी ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ी को चेतावनी, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

Wade was still in his crease at the point of delivery. Not a fan of bowlers waiting for batsmen to creep out of the crease after the ball was supposed to be delivered. #Pollard #WIvAUS #WIvsAUS https://t.co/eK13r7oSp7

Every One Know that Kapil Dev ManKaded Peter Kirsten in Tour Of South Africa 1992-93 & @therealkapildev looks angry after that. But Not many knew that He Warned Kirsten In Game 1 that's why he Out him in Game 2 & show his aggression on batsmen.

There is a footage from both Games. pic.twitter.com/Sz4xfc065N