नई दिल्‍ली. म्‍हारी छोरियां के छोरों से कम हैं के. दंगल फिल्‍म का ये डायलॉग तो सभी को याद होगा. कुछ ऐसा ही भारतीय की लड़कियों ने इंग्‍लैंड के खिलाफ अंडर-19 वर्ल्‍ड कप के फाइनल मैच में करके भी दिखा दिया है. इंग्‍लैंड को सात विकेट से मात देकर भारत ने पहला महिला अंडर-19 वर्ल्‍ड कप का खिताब अपने नाम किया. यह जीत बेहद बड़ी है. भारत की जीत पर फैन्‍स के साथ-साथ क्रिकेट जगत से रिएक्‍शन आना तो लाजमी ही है. रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली भी जीत पर प्रतिक्रिया देने से खुद को नहीं रोक पाए.

रोहित शर्मा ने लड़कियों की जीत पर ट्विटर पर कहा, “अंडर-19 वर्ल्‍ड कप चैंपियन बनने के लिए लड़कियों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई. देश को गर्व महसूस कराने के लिए शुक्रिया.” विराट कोहली ने कहा, “अंडर-19 वर्ल्‍ड कप चैंपियन. क्‍या खास पल हैं ये. इस जीत के लिए लड़कियों को बधाई.”

Big congratulations to the U-19 girls cricket team for winning the World Cup. Well done on making the nation proud🇮🇳 #JaiHind @bcciwomen @bcci — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 29, 2023

U-19 World Cup Champions! What a special moment! Congratulations girls on your triumph 🏆🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 29, 2023

Proud of This Women Cricket Team 💥💥 “म्हारी छोरियां छोरों से कम हैं के” History is made . 🙌 Congratulations to the U19 Women’s Team for a fantastic win to lift the inaugural World Cup. 🔥 You have made all indian proud ✨ pic.twitter.com/P1fXGdje5z — Anurag Ranjan (@Anurag_ranjan01) January 29, 2023

History is made 🙌🏽 What an achievement by these young girls!! Many congratulations to all. Enjoy the win 😊👏🏽 #U19T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/dQYSj1Ex1P — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) January 29, 2023

CHAMPIONS! 🇮🇳 Congratulations #TeamIndia, this is a monumental achievement! This fantastic victory shows how dominating you have been throughout the tournament. The triumph is even more special considering this is the first-ever Women’s #U19T20WorldCup. Cherish every moment! pic.twitter.com/M97kBJNcUs — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) January 29, 2023

भारत ने फाइनल मैच में इंग्‍लैंड को सात विकेट से मात दी. इंग्लिश टीम इस पूरे मैच के दौरान कभी भी भारत की छोरियों को टक्‍कर देती हुई नजर नहीं आई. इंग्‍लैंड 68 रन पर ही ऑलआउट हो गया. पहला आईसीसी अंडर-19 विश्‍व कप जीतने के इस अच्‍छे मौके को शेफाली वर्मा एंड कंपनी ने हाथों हाथ लपक लिया. 14वें ओवर में ही भारत ने यह मुकाबला अपने नाम कर लिया है.

