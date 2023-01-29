खेल
भाषा चुनें
हिन्दी
ENGLISHবাংলা मराठीગુજરાતીঅসমীয়া ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو ଓଡ଼ିଆ
लाइव टीवी
News18 इंडियाNews18 उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखंडNews18 पंजाब, हरियाणा,हरियाणाNews18 बिहार, झारखंडNews18 मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़News18 राजस्थान
ऐप डाउनलोड करेंNews18 for AndroidNews18 for iPhone
हमें फॉलो करें
होम /न्यूज /खेल /म्‍हारी छोरियां के छोरों से कम हैं…भारत की जीत पर रोहित-विराट भी हुए गदगद…क्रिकेट जगत ने यूं किया रिएक्‍ट

म्‍हारी छोरियां के छोरों से कम हैं…भारत की जीत पर रोहित-विराट भी हुए गदगद…क्रिकेट जगत ने यूं किया रिएक्‍ट

महिला महिला अंडर-19 टीम बनी वर्ल्‍ड चैंपियन. (BCCI)

महिला महिला अंडर-19 टीम बनी वर्ल्‍ड चैंपियन. (BCCI)

Women U19 T20 World Cup 2023 : साउथ अफ्रीका में पहला महिला टी20 वर्ल्‍ड कप 2023 आयोजित किया गया. शेफाली वर्मा की लीडरशि ...अधिक पढ़ें

नई दिल्‍ली. म्‍हारी छोरियां के छोरों से कम हैं के. दंगल फिल्‍म का ये डायलॉग तो सभी को याद होगा. कुछ ऐसा ही भारतीय की लड़कियों ने इंग्‍लैंड के खिलाफ अंडर-19 वर्ल्‍ड कप के फाइनल मैच में करके भी दिखा दिया है. इंग्‍लैंड को सात विकेट से मात देकर भारत ने पहला महिला अंडर-19 वर्ल्‍ड कप का खिताब अपने नाम किया. यह जीत बेहद बड़ी है. भारत की जीत पर फैन्‍स के साथ-साथ क्रिकेट जगत से रिएक्‍शन आना तो लाजमी ही है. रोहित शर्मा और विराट कोहली भी जीत पर प्रतिक्रिया देने से खुद को नहीं रोक पाए.

रोहित शर्मा ने लड़कियों की जीत पर ट्विटर पर कहा, “अंडर-19 वर्ल्‍ड कप चैंपियन बनने के लिए लड़कियों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई. देश को गर्व महसूस कराने के लिए शुक्रिया.” विराट कोहली ने कहा, “अंडर-19 वर्ल्‍ड कप चैंपियन. क्‍या खास पल हैं ये. इस जीत के लिए लड़कियों को बधाई.”

भारत ने फाइनल मैच में इंग्‍लैंड को सात विकेट से मात दी. इंग्लिश टीम इस पूरे मैच के दौरान कभी भी भारत की छोरियों को टक्‍कर देती हुई नजर नहीं आई. इंग्‍लैंड 68 रन पर ही ऑलआउट हो गया. पहला आईसीसी अंडर-19 विश्‍व कप जीतने के इस अच्‍छे मौके को शेफाली वर्मा एंड कंपनी ने हाथों हाथ लपक लिया. 14वें ओवर में ही भारत ने यह मुकाबला अपने नाम कर लिया है.

ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ हिंदी में सबसे पहले पढ़ें News18 हिंदी| आज की ताजा खबर, लाइव न्यूज अपडेट, पढ़ें सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट News18 हिंदी|

Tags: Indian women cricketer, Rohit sharma, Virat Kohli, Women cricket

FIRST PUBLISHED : January 29, 2023, 21:43 IST
विज्ञापन

फोटो

और देखें

टॉप स्टोरीज

अधिक पढ़ें