शतरंज: गोवा के 14 वर्षीय लियोन मेंडोंका बने भारत के 67वें ग्रैंडमास्टर

Leon Mendonca becomes India's 67th GM at the age of 14 years 9 months and 17 days! In the last 9 months of lockdown, Leon has played 16 events in Europe and has reached a live rating of 2544, also scoring his 3 GM norms!Read his inspiring story: https://t.co/J9QWU91mPF pic.twitter.com/kGmM4Yng84

Congrats Leon for becoming the 67 th Grandmaster. An inspiration for aspiring Grandmasters. I am so proud of your commitment and focus. Just amazing how your family and yourself stayed behind in Europe during the pandemic chasing the GM title! Enjoy the achievement!