17 साल के बच्‍चे ने आईपीएल में मचाई सनसनी, युवराज सिंह‍ भी हुए दीवाने

अभिषेक शर्मा पंजाब के ऑलराउंडर हैं और उन्हें बेहद ही कूल क्रिकेटर माना जाता है.

News18India
Updated: May 12, 2018, 11:28 PM IST
अंडर-19 क्रिकेट स्‍टार अभिषेक शर्मा ने धमाकेदार अंदाज में अपना आईपीएल डेब्‍यू किया. दिल्‍ली की ओर से इस युवा क्रिकेटर ने रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर के खिलाफ 19 गेंदों में तीन चौकों और चार छक्‍कों की बदौलत नाबाद 46 रन की तूफानी पारी खेली. वे केवल चार रन से आईपीएल फिफ्टी से दूर रह गए. अभिषेक ने टिम साउदी और मोहम्‍मद सिराज जैसे तेज गेंदबाजों के खिलाफ आतिशी छक्‍के लगाकर प्रभावित किया. इस पारी के बूते दिल्‍ली ने चार विकेट पर 181 रन का स्‍कोर खड़ा किया.

सिराज की गेंदों पर अभिषेक ने 2 छक्के और 3 चौके लगाए और साउदी की दो गेंदों को भी इस बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज ने दो बार बाउंड्री की राह दिखाई. अभिषेक शर्मा पंजाब के ऑलराउंडर हैं और उन्हें बेहद ही कूल क्रिकेटर माना जाता है. वो मुश्किल परिस्थितियों में संयम के साथ खेलते हैं. अंडर 19 वर्ल्ड कप सेमीफाइनल में अभिषेक शर्मा ने पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ अर्धशतक ठोका था. आरसीबी के खिलाफ तूफानी पारी के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर अभिषेक ट्रेंड करने लगे.

लोगों ने अभिषेक की तारीफ में काफी ट्वीट किए. युवराज सिंह ने भी इस युवा के लिए ट्वीट किया और लिखा कि ये काफी स्‍पेशल बच्‍चा है.







पूर्व क्रिकेटर आरपी सिंह ने लिखा कि दो काफी प्रभावित करने वाले बाएं हाथ के बल्‍लेबाज रिषभ पंत और अभिषेक शर्मा. आकाश चोपड़ा ने दिल्‍ली के मैनेजमेंट से सवाल किया मिक आपने अभिषेक शर्मा को इतने समय तक बैठाए क्‍यों रखा.









एक यूजर ने लिखा कि भले ही दिल्‍ली की टीम अंक तालिका में सबसे नीचे हो लेकिन वह टीम इंडिया का फ्यूचर बना रही है. एक ने लिखा कि शर्मा जी का एक और लड़का क्रिकेट की दुनिया में आ गया है.









कुछ यूजर्स ने राहुल द्रविड़ को याद किया. लोगों ने लिखा कि जितने भी युवा खिलाड़ी आ रहे हैं वे सब राहुल द्रविड़ की देन हैं. एक ने लिखा कि राहुल द्रविड़ को सलाम है.

