And @IamAbhiSharma4 has arrived ! 46 of 19 this kid is special dd vs RCB

— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 12, 2018



These young kids just look so ready! #AbhishekSharma. Now looking forward to watching young Sandeep Lamichhane. Brilliant to see a player from Nepal in the #IPL!

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 12, 2018



#AbhishekSharma family including father Raj Kumar Sharma along with his mother travelled from Amritsar to Delhi 2 watch their son make @IPL debut. Both would b very proud of him. After all, he had 2 wait 11 games to get a look into playing @DelhiDaredevils XI

— Shalini Gupta (@shalini8282) May 12, 2018



Picked in place of Maxwell and he is doing the thing that we expect from Maxi. 35 off 15 #AbhishekSharma

— आषिश (@ashlmc_) May 12, 2018



A 17 year old sensation shows his talent on the big stage. Where was he all these days?? @DelhiDaredevils #abhisheksharma @IPL @bhogleharsha

— Nishant Pandya (@iNishantp) May 12, 2018



I see two really promising middle order left-handed bastmen in @RishabPant777 and @IamAbhiSharma4 who can make it to the Indian side. The Former is a good wicket keeper and the latter is a handy bowler. #DDVRCB #IPL2018

— R P Singh (@rpsingh) May 12, 2018



#DD, did you really keep this kid—Abhishek Sharma out for so long??? Looks special.... #DDvRCB #IPL

— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 12, 2018



#DDvRCB#abhisheksharma

An 17 year old guy playing superbly under pressure 46*(19)👏👏

Pant, Iyer, Shaw, Abhishek

still Sandeep, first ever Nepalese, yet to perform😇counts🔛@DelhiDaredevils DD's IPL future will b extraordinary😍

Delhi Daredevils -Best finder of the Season😎😎😎

— Dhanush (@dhanush_thiru) May 12, 2018

अंडर-19 क्रिकेट स्‍टार अभिषेक शर्मा ने धमाकेदार अंदाज में अपना आईपीएल डेब्‍यू किया. दिल्‍ली की ओर से इस युवा क्रिकेटर ने रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर के खिलाफ 19 गेंदों में तीन चौकों और चार छक्‍कों की बदौलत नाबाद 46 रन की तूफानी पारी खेली. वे केवल चार रन से आईपीएल फिफ्टी से दूर रह गए. अभिषेक ने टिम साउदी और मोहम्‍मद सिराज जैसे तेज गेंदबाजों के खिलाफ आतिशी छक्‍के लगाकर प्रभावित किया. इस पारी के बूते दिल्‍ली ने चार विकेट पर 181 रन का स्‍कोर खड़ा किया.सिराज की गेंदों पर अभिषेक ने 2 छक्के और 3 चौके लगाए और साउदी की दो गेंदों को भी इस बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज ने दो बार बाउंड्री की राह दिखाई. अभिषेक शर्मा पंजाब के ऑलराउंडर हैं और उन्हें बेहद ही कूल क्रिकेटर माना जाता है. वो मुश्किल परिस्थितियों में संयम के साथ खेलते हैं. अंडर 19 वर्ल्ड कप सेमीफाइनल में अभिषेक शर्मा ने पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ अर्धशतक ठोका था. आरसीबी के खिलाफ तूफानी पारी के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर अभिषेक ट्रेंड करने लगे.लोगों ने अभिषेक की तारीफ में काफी ट्वीट किए. युवराज सिंह ने भी इस युवा के लिए ट्वीट किया और लिखा कि ये काफी स्‍पेशल बच्‍चा है.पूर्व क्रिकेटर आरपी सिंह ने लिखा कि दो काफी प्रभावित करने वाले बाएं हाथ के बल्‍लेबाज रिषभ पंत और अभिषेक शर्मा. आकाश चोपड़ा ने दिल्‍ली के मैनेजमेंट से सवाल किया मिक आपने अभिषेक शर्मा को इतने समय तक बैठाए क्‍यों रखा.एक यूजर ने लिखा कि भले ही दिल्‍ली की टीम अंक तालिका में सबसे नीचे हो लेकिन वह टीम इंडिया का फ्यूचर बना रही है. एक ने लिखा कि शर्मा जी का एक और लड़का क्रिकेट की दुनिया में आ गया है.कुछ यूजर्स ने राहुल द्रविड़ को याद किया. लोगों ने लिखा कि जितने भी युवा खिलाड़ी आ रहे हैं वे सब राहुल द्रविड़ की देन हैं. एक ने लिखा कि राहुल द्रविड़ को सलाम है.ये भी पढ़ें