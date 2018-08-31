होम » न्यूज » खेल

Asian Games की इस एक तस्वीर ने जीते भारत और पाकिस्तान के दिल

एशियन गेम्स में जेवलिन थ्रो के परिणाम आने के बाद अवार्ड सेरमनी के दौरान की एक तस्वीर काफी वायरल हो रही है. इसमें भारतीय और पाकिस्तान खिलाड़ी एक दूसरे से हाथ मिलाते नजर आ रहे हैं.

Updated: August 31, 2018, 1:18 PM IST
नीरज और अरशद की तस्वीर
एशियन गेम्स में नीरज चोपड़ा ने सोमवार को जेवलिन थ्रो में भारत के लिए पहला स्वर्ण पदक हासिल किया. इंडोनेशिया में हो रहे 18वें एशियन गेम्स में नीरज चोपड़ा को जहां स्वर्ण मिला वहीं चीन और पाकिस्तान को क्रमशः रजत और कांस्य से ही संतोष करना पड़ा.

इन सबके बाद अवार्ड सेरमनी के दौरान की एक तस्वीर काफी वायरल हो रही है. इसमें भारतीय नीरज चोपड़ा और पाकिस्तान खिलाड़ी अरशद नदीम  एक दूसरे से हाथ मिलाते नजर आ रहे हैं.

इस तस्वीर पर भारतीय टेनिस स्टार सानिया मिर्जा ने लिखा है, ' खेल एक अच्छी शिक्षा है जो बच्चे को दी जानी चाहिए.' इसी फोटो पर पाकिस्तान के खिलाड़ी हासन अली ने भी ट्वीट किया है. उन्होंने भी खिलाड़ियों की इस भावना की प्रशंसा की है.

