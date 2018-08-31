Asian Games की इस एक तस्वीर ने जीते भारत और पाकिस्तान के दिल
एशियन गेम्स में जेवलिन थ्रो के परिणाम आने के बाद अवार्ड सेरमनी के दौरान की एक तस्वीर काफी वायरल हो रही है. इसमें भारतीय और पाकिस्तान खिलाड़ी एक दूसरे से हाथ मिलाते नजर आ रहे हैं.
इन सबके बाद अवार्ड सेरमनी के दौरान की एक तस्वीर काफी वायरल हो रही है. इसमें भारतीय नीरज चोपड़ा और पाकिस्तान खिलाड़ी अरशद नदीम एक दूसरे से हाथ मिलाते नजर आ रहे हैं.
इस तस्वीर पर भारतीय टेनिस स्टार सानिया मिर्जा ने लिखा है, ' खेल एक अच्छी शिक्षा है जो बच्चे को दी जानी चाहिए.' इसी फोटो पर पाकिस्तान के खिलाड़ी हासन अली ने भी ट्वीट किया है. उन्होंने भी खिलाड़ियों की इस भावना की प्रशंसा की है.
Why I always say SPORT is the best ‘education’you can provide your child with! Teaches you sportsmanship,equality ,respect and most importantly humanity! If only some people can learn this from our champion athletes too!! Well done to @Neeraj_chopra1 on the for https://t.co/YhyaRfbI9u
— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 28, 2018
sportsmanship,equality ,respect and most importantly humanity well done both of you for lovely msg sports always best https://t.co/SLAZLf6CbS
— Hassan Ali (@RealHa55an) August 28, 2018
Shareworthy! Indian champion Neeraj Chopra sharing a warm and friendly gesture with Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem during the medal ceremony of javelin throw at the #AsianGames2018 .@khatana_ashraf @arifamin16 @parawahid @bhatray @Umerwani99 pic.twitter.com/Z755kbYemW
— Muheet Gulzar (@GulzarMuheet) August 29, 2018
Picture SPEAKS 1000 words!! India's Neeraj Chopra showing warm and friendly gesture to Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem during the medal ceremony of javelin throw at the #AsianGame2018
pic.twitter.com/Fmp6l9KVNs
— Faisal Iqbal (@FaisalIqbalCric) August 29, 2018
Exchange of warm greetings between Neeraj Chopra of representing #India and Arshad Nadeem from #Pakistan at the #AsianGames2018
Sania Mirza appreciates the move as it's a lovely gesture and display of sportsman spirit by the athletes. pic.twitter.com/J8HqFAVWkr
— Abu huzaifa (@huzaif_butt) August 29, 2018
Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem at the Javelin Throw Medal Ceremony, Asian Games. Sport is meant to make us strive and become more sporting. It is not a quasi war. ❤️ #DilKhushKitta @Ram_Guha @svaradarajan @MahtabNama pic.twitter.com/yTMt72c0zO
— Nupur Sharma (@theothersharma) August 29, 2018
India's #NeerajChopra showing warm and friendly gesture to Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem during the medal ceremony of javelin throw at the #AsianGames2018.
pic.twitter.com/wiL9GgUKjT
— The Bridge (@TheBridge_IN) August 28, 2018
Neeraj Chopra not only won a gold medal at Asian Games but also won hearts with his friendly sporting gesture towards Pakistan Arshad Nadeem
who settled for bronze in the same event
SPORT TEACHES MANY QUALITIES ,BEING HUMBLE STANDS A TOP
SPORTS DONT MAKE CHARACTER :IT REVEALS IT pic.twitter.com/tatP1RjfVp
— ashraf Khatana (@khatana_ashraf) August 28, 2018
@Neeraj_chopra1 Wow i never thought such an adulation for a player , please help Arshad Nadeem (javelin thrower from Pakistan). And we are proud of your achievement , we would be even more proud if you can help another colleage..Thank you lots. Jai Hind!!https://t.co/kNFzMwmOoP
— Sushant Wats (@sushantwats) August 28, 2018