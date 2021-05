COVID-19: बॉक्सिंग फेडरेशन के डायरेक्टर आरके सचेती का कोरोना से निधन, IOA ने जताया दुख

The Indian Olympic Association is saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Shri Raj Kumar Sacheti. The sport of Boxing and the Indian sporting fraternity will miss him dearly. #RIP 💙 pic.twitter.com/FLylqlEn60

With a deep sense of sorrow & grief, we inform you that Mr. RK Sacheti,ED(BFI) left for heavenly abode today morning, creating a huge void in the sports world. He has been a Member IOC Olympic Task Force & an able administrator with an unparalleled contribution to 🇮🇳 Sports. #RIP pic.twitter.com/QMNcKZCiND