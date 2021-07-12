खेल

Euro 2020: इंग्लिश फैंस ने हार के बाद इटली के लोगों को दौड़ा दौड़ाकर पीटा, सड़क पर किया जमकर बवाल, देखें Video

इंग्‍लैंड के फैंस ने हार के बाद जमकर बवाल मचाया

Euro 2020: इंग्लिश फैंस के इस व्‍यवहार की पूरी दुनिया में आलोचना हो रही है. मैच के दौरान भी उन्‍होंने सड़कों पर जमकर गंदगी फैलाई थी.

    नई दिल्‍ली. इटली ने पेनल्‍टी शूट आउट में इंग्‍लैंड को 3-2 से हराकर दूसरी बार यूरो कप (Euro 2020) का खिताब जीत लिया है. इंग्लैंड ने 55 साल से कोई खिताब नहीं जीता है और घर में खेल रही इंग्‍लैंड की इस टीम से इस बार काफी उम्‍मीदें थी, मगर इटली ने उसके इस इंतजार को और बढ़ा दिया. मगर इंग्‍लैंड के प्रशंसक अपनी टीम की इस हार को बर्दाश्‍त नहीं कर पा रहे हैं.

    वेम्बले स्‍टेडियम के बाहर फैंस ने जो हरकत की, वो काफी शर्मनाक है. हार के बाद इंग्लिश फैंस ने इटालियन फैंस को न सिर्फ दौड़ा दौड़ाकर पीटा, बल्कि नस्‍लीय टिप्‍पणियां भी की और इटली के झंडे का अपमान भी किया.





    फैंस ने कपड़े को आग लगाने की भी कोशिश की थी, मगर इसमें फेल होने पर एक दूसरा फैन वायरल हो रहे वीडियो में इटली के झंडे पर थूकता नजर आ आ रहा है. जबकि कुछ और फैंस उस पर चलते नजर आए. इंग्लिश फैंस की इस हरकत के वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो रहे हैं.

    फाइनल शुरू होने से पहले काफी संख्या में इंग्‍लैंड के फैंस इस उम्‍मीद में स्‍टेडियम के बाहर पहुंच गए थे कि उनकी टीम जीतेगी और वहां पर एक बड़ा जश्‍न होगा. मगर ऐसा न होने पर फैंस आक्रामक हो गए. इंग्लिश फैंस के इस व्‍यवहार की पूरी दुनिया में आलोचना हो रही है. मैच के दौरान भी उन्‍होंने सड़कों पर जमकर गंदगी फैलाई थी.
