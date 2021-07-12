Euro 2020: इंग्लिश फैंस ने हार के बाद इटली के लोगों को दौड़ा दौड़ाकर पीटा, सड़क पर किया जमकर बवाल, देखें Video

england fans are sore racist violent losers that need to be punished by fifa. we can't just sit & watch them physically attack italy fans at wembley then hurl racial insults at rashford, sancho & saka. fifa needs to act. we need to create an environment safe for players & fans.💔 pic.twitter.com/gJOv5xT2dt
— #diaryofnasawali (@nasawali_phame) July 12, 2021
Bottles thrown as Leicester Square, London, becomes unofficial ‘fan zone’ for thousands of England fans. #ENGITA #EnglandvsItaly #England #ENG #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/NdvaX6IxIF
— Urban Pictures (@Urban_Pictures) July 11, 2021
Euro 2020: इटली ने दूसरी बार जीता यूरो कप का खिताब, इंग्लैंड का 55 साल का इंतजार जारी
Wimbledon 2021: नोवाक जोकोविच ने जीता विंबलडन, फेडरर-नडाल के 20 ग्रैंड स्लैम टाइटल की बराबरी भी