लंदन ओलंपिक की ब्रॉन्ज मेडल विजेता सायना ने रियो ओलंपिक में सिल्वर मेडल जीतने वाली सिंधु को 56 मिनट तक चले इस मैच में 21-18, 23-21 से मात देकर कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स का दूसरा स्वर्ण पदक अपने नाम किया.

Updated: April 15, 2018, 11:00 AM IST
सोशल मीडिया पर पूरा देश एक साथ बोला '​हिंद की शान हैं बेटियां'
सायना नेहवाल-पीवी सिंधु
आॅस्ट्रेलिया के गोल्ड कोस्ट में खेल जा रहे 21वें कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स के आखिरी दिन बैडमिंटन के महा मुकाबले में सायना नेहवाल ने हमवतन पीवी सिंधु को महिला सिंगल्स के फाइनल में हरा कर गोल्ड मेडल अपने नाम किया. जबकि सिल्वर मेडल पीवी सिंधु को मिला. इस तरह बैडमिंटन के महिला सिंगल्स के दोनों ही शीर्ष मेडल भारत की दो दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों के हाथ ही लगे. इन दोनों दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों को ट्विटर के जरिए बधाईयां मिल रही हैं.

लंदन ओलंपिक की ब्रॉन्ज मेडल विजेता सायना ने रियो ओलंपिक में सिल्वर मेडल जीतने वाली सिंधु को 56 मिनट तक चले इस मैच में 21-18, 23-21 से मात देकर कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स का दूसरा स्वर्ण पदक अपने नाम किया.

बधाई देने वालों में राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद, पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी से लेकर आध्यात्मिक गुरू जग्गी वासुदेव का भी नाम शामिल है.

महिला सिंगल्स के इस अहम मुकाबले की तारीफ करते हुए भारत के राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने ट्वीट किया.




प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी भारतीय बैडमिंटन टीम को सफल प्रदर्शन करने पर बधाई दी.



आध्यात्मिक गुरू जग्गी वासूदेव ने भी इस मुकाबले की जमकर तारीफ की.



ओलंपिक में भारत को मुक्केबाजी में मेडल दिलाने वाले विजेन्द्र सिंह ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा 'तुम आकाश की आभा और तारा मंडल का बिंदु हो, बेटियां हिंद की शान हैं चाहे सायना हो या सिंधु हो.'



केंद्रीय ​मंत्री हरसिमरत कौर बादल ने भी सायना और सिंधु को बधाई दी.



जबकि सोशल मीडिया के किंग वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने भी सिंधु-सायना समेत पूरी बैडमिंटन टीम को बधाई दी.







