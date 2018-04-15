

Congratulations to Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu for winning GOLD and SILVER respectively in Women's Singles Badminton at #Gc2018

Daughters of India continue to make us all proud#PresidentKovind



Congratulations to the team of N. Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa for the Bronze in the Women's Doubles Badminton event: PM @narendramodi #GC2018 #GC2018Badminton

One of the most-awaited sport competitions that’s beyond victories & defeats. India already stands victorious. Congratulations. –Sg @Pvsindhu1 @NSaina https://t.co/5Jcr0i8fhR

Congratulations @NSaina for clinching gold and @Pvsindhu1 for silver in #Badminton Women's Singles at #GC2018 #GC2018Badminton

It’s heartening to see our girls bringing laurels to the country! pic.twitter.com/aPTzCrFGVZ

Congratulations to @NSaina & @Pvsindhu1 for clinching gold & silver in the women’s singles #badminton. Congratulations to both of them for setting up the most awaited finals @GC2018 & ensuring a victory for India. #WomenPower #GC2018Badminton pic.twitter.com/aRbEv2dza2

आॅस्ट्रेलिया के गोल्ड कोस्ट में खेल जा रहे 21वें कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स के आखिरी दिन बैडमिंटन के महा मुकाबले में सायना नेहवाल ने हमवतन पीवी सिंधु को महिला सिंगल्स के फाइनल में हरा कर गोल्ड मेडल अपने नाम किया. जबकि सिल्वर मेडल पीवी सिंधु को मिला. इस तरह बैडमिंटन के महिला सिंगल्स के दोनों ही शीर्ष मेडल भारत की दो दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों के हाथ ही लगे. इन दोनों दिग्गज खिलाड़ियों को ट्विटर के जरिए बधाईयां मिल रही हैं.लंदन ओलंपिक की ब्रॉन्ज मेडल विजेता सायना ने रियो ओलंपिक में सिल्वर मेडल जीतने वाली सिंधु को 56 मिनट तक चले इस मैच में 21-18, 23-21 से मात देकर कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स का दूसरा स्वर्ण पदक अपने नाम किया.बधाई देने वालों में राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद, पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी से लेकर आध्यात्मिक गुरू जग्गी वासुदेव का भी नाम शामिल है.महिला सिंगल्स के इस अहम मुकाबले की तारीफ करते हुए भारत के राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने ट्वीट किया.प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी भारतीय बैडमिंटन टीम को सफल प्रदर्शन करने पर बधाई दी.आध्यात्मिक गुरू जग्गी वासूदेव ने भी इस मुकाबले की जमकर तारीफ की.ओलंपिक में भारत को मुक्केबाजी में मेडल दिलाने वाले विजेन्द्र सिंह ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा 'तुम आकाश की आभा और तारा मंडल का बिंदु हो, बेटियां हिंद की शान हैं चाहे सायना हो या सिंधु हो.'केंद्रीय ​मंत्री हरसिमरत कौर बादल ने भी सायना और सिंधु को बधाई दी.जबकि सोशल मीडिया के किंग वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने भी सिंधु-सायना समेत पूरी बैडमिंटन टीम को बधाई दी.