सोशल मीडिया पर पूरा देश एक साथ बोला 'हिंद की शान हैं बेटियां'
लंदन ओलंपिक की ब्रॉन्ज मेडल विजेता सायना ने रियो ओलंपिक में सिल्वर मेडल जीतने वाली सिंधु को 56 मिनट तक चले इस मैच में 21-18, 23-21 से मात देकर कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स का दूसरा स्वर्ण पदक अपने नाम किया.
बधाई देने वालों में राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद, पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी से लेकर आध्यात्मिक गुरू जग्गी वासुदेव का भी नाम शामिल है.
महिला सिंगल्स के इस अहम मुकाबले की तारीफ करते हुए भारत के राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने ट्वीट किया.
Congratulations to Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu for winning GOLD and SILVER respectively in Women's Singles Badminton at #Gc2018
Daughters of India continue to make us all proud#PresidentKovind
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 15, 2018
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी भारतीय बैडमिंटन टीम को सफल प्रदर्शन करने पर बधाई दी.
Congratulations to the team of N. Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa for the Bronze in the Women's Doubles Badminton event: PM @narendramodi #GC2018 #GC2018Badminton
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 14, 2018
आध्यात्मिक गुरू जग्गी वासूदेव ने भी इस मुकाबले की जमकर तारीफ की.
One of the most-awaited sport competitions that’s beyond victories & defeats. India already stands victorious. Congratulations. –Sg @Pvsindhu1 @NSaina https://t.co/5Jcr0i8fhR
— Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) April 14, 2018
ओलंपिक में भारत को मुक्केबाजी में मेडल दिलाने वाले विजेन्द्र सिंह ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा 'तुम आकाश की आभा और तारा मंडल का बिंदु हो, बेटियां हिंद की शान हैं चाहे सायना हो या सिंधु हो.'
तुम आकाश की आभा और तारा मंडल का बिंदु हो,
बेटियाँ हिंद की शान हैं चाहे साइना हो या सिन्धु हो।
It was delight watching you both play.#SainaVsSindhu #SainaNehwal #PVSindhu #GC2018Badminton #GC2018 #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/YTOR0Fweq8
— Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) April 15, 2018
केंद्रीय मंत्री हरसिमरत कौर बादल ने भी सायना और सिंधु को बधाई दी.
Congratulations @NSaina for clinching gold and @Pvsindhu1 for silver in #Badminton Women's Singles at #GC2018 #GC2018Badminton
It’s heartening to see our girls bringing laurels to the country! pic.twitter.com/aPTzCrFGVZ
— Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) April 15, 2018
जबकि सोशल मीडिया के किंग वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने भी सिंधु-सायना समेत पूरी बैडमिंटन टीम को बधाई दी.
Congratulations Team India @NSaina @Pvsindhu1 @P9Ashwini @srikidambi @sikkireddy @pranaav6 for the Gold in Team Badminton. This is such a happy sight . #GC2018Badminton pic.twitter.com/i9TET5WTGB
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 9, 2018
Congratulations to @NSaina & @Pvsindhu1 for clinching gold & silver in the women’s singles #badminton. Congratulations to both of them for setting up the most awaited finals @GC2018 & ensuring a victory for India. #WomenPower #GC2018Badminton pic.twitter.com/aRbEv2dza2
— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) April 15, 2018
Congratulations to #SainaNehwal
for winning #Gold n #PVSindhu for #Silver in the women's singles title n #KidambiSrikanth for winning #Silver in men's singles title in the #Badminton competition at the #CommonwealthGames2018..#GC2018 #GC2018Badminton #IndiaAtGoldCoast #CWG2018 pic.twitter.com/JVz2qiGF3Y
— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 15, 2018
Win-Win for India
Congratulations @NSaina on your Golden Smash and Silver medal goes to our @Pvsindhu1
It was a cracker of a match #SainaVsSindhu #SainaNehwal #GC2018 #GC2018Badminton #SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/fj27sS212W
— Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) April 15, 2018