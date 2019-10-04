नोवाक जोकोविच से मिलने के लिए घर छोड़ा, देश छोड़ा, दूसरी भाषा सीखी, 4 साल बाद मुलाकात हुई तो हुआ ये...

Loading...



This guy made my day. @iori_legend’s father allowed him to come to live in Serbia because he was inspired watching me in 2011 season. He spent 4 years in Serbia playing tennis learning our language and hoping he can meet me one day. That didn’t happen in Serbia but it did here in Japan I have met many people traveling but I don’t know if I’ve met anyone more passionate and enthusiastic than this guy on the tennis court. He got my attention when I saw a video he made while he was in Serbia where he was speaking in Serbian and asking to play with me. I saw that video a few days ago and invited him to come and watch me play and after my match we could play tennis together. It was truly a remarkable experience, one that really fills my heart with joy and happiness. Seeing the passion that he shared while we were together was fascinating. He speaks Serbian so well and is a very funny guy. Made me laugh so hard. I had a blast and these are exactly the situations that remind me how grateful I need to be every day to have the position to positively impact many lives. A true blessing