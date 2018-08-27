होम » न्यूज » खेल

सेरेना विलियम्स ने ट्विटर पर मांगी मां की कहानियां, यूज़र्स ने दिए ये सुझाव

टेनिस स्टार सेरेना विलियम्स ने कई बार मातृत्व की खूबसूरती और संघर्ष के बारे में पहले बात की है. अब को सोशल मीडिया ट्विटर पर माताओं से अपने मातृत्व की कहानी दुनिया के साथ साझा करने के लिए कह रहे हैं.

सेरेना विलियम्स ने ट्विटर पर मांगी मां की कहानियां, यूज़र्स ने दिए ये सुझाव (image credit: @serenawilliams)
टेनिस स्टार सेरेना विलियम्स ने कई बार मातृत्व की खूबसूरती और संघर्ष के बारे में पहले बात की है. अब को सोशल मीडिया ट्विटर पर माताओं से अपने मातृत्व की कहानी दुनिया के साथ साझा करने के लिए कह रहे हैं.

कुछ घंटों पहले एक ट्वीट के ज़रिए 23 बार ग्रैंड स्लैम विजेता ने अपनी बेटी ओलंपिया के साथ घटे एक मज़ेदार घटना को साझा किया जिसके बाद उन्होंने ट्विटर फॉलोअर्स से मातृत्व से जुड़ी उनके अपने अनुभवों को शेयर करने के लिए कहा.

उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, 'उस दिन घर जाते हुए फ्लाइट में ओलंपिया ने गलियारे में दौड़ने की ज़िद्द की और जब आखिरकार मैं उसे एक जगह पर शांति से बैठाने में सफल रही उसने मेरे ऊपर उल्टी कर दी.'



सेरेना विलियम्स की इस ट्वीट को 21 हज़ार बार लाइक किया गया और इसपर सैंकड़ों लोगों ने अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है. बहुत लोगों ने ट्विटर पर 'हैशटैग दिस मामा' का इस्तेमाल कर अपने मातृत्व की कहानियां शेयर की हैं. इनमें से कुछ बहुत मज़ाकिया, कुछ दिल को छूने वाले ट्वीट्स हैं.





