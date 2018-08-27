सेरेना विलियम्स ने ट्विटर पर मांगी मां की कहानियां, यूज़र्स ने दिए ये सुझाव
टेनिस स्टार सेरेना विलियम्स ने कई बार मातृत्व की खूबसूरती और संघर्ष के बारे में पहले बात की है. अब को सोशल मीडिया ट्विटर पर माताओं से अपने मातृत्व की कहानी दुनिया के साथ साझा करने के लिए कह रहे हैं.
सेरेना विलियम्स ने ट्विटर पर मांगी मां की कहानियां, यूज़र्स ने दिए ये सुझाव (image credit: @serenawilliams)
कुछ घंटों पहले एक ट्वीट के ज़रिए 23 बार ग्रैंड स्लैम विजेता ने अपनी बेटी ओलंपिया के साथ घटे एक मज़ेदार घटना को साझा किया जिसके बाद उन्होंने ट्विटर फॉलोअर्स से मातृत्व से जुड़ी उनके अपने अनुभवों को शेयर करने के लिए कहा.
उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, 'उस दिन घर जाते हुए फ्लाइट में ओलंपिया ने गलियारे में दौड़ने की ज़िद्द की और जब आखिरकार मैं उसे एक जगह पर शांति से बैठाने में सफल रही उसने मेरे ऊपर उल्टी कर दी.'
Kids humble us. The other day on a flight home Olympia insisted on running up and down the aisle and when I finally got her to sit still, she threw up all over me. #ThisMama would love to hear your stories of motherhood.. even ones like this! Share and tag them with #ThisMama. pic.twitter.com/9N5duB2M3t
— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) August 26, 2018
सेरेना विलियम्स की इस ट्वीट को 21 हज़ार बार लाइक किया गया और इसपर सैंकड़ों लोगों ने अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है. बहुत लोगों ने ट्विटर पर 'हैशटैग दिस मामा' का इस्तेमाल कर अपने मातृत्व की कहानियां शेयर की हैं. इनमें से कुछ बहुत मज़ाकिया, कुछ दिल को छूने वाले ट्वीट्स हैं.
My daughter and I planted some seeds together, hoping to grow flowers. I went outside to water them and told her to watch. She locked the sliding glass door on me. #ThisMama got locked out of the house by her two year old
— Megan (@m_pedrianes) August 26, 2018
One of my sons used to ‘paint’ with his own poo. He would wake from a nap, totally silent, remove his diaper & finger paint all over his toys and cover the wheels of his toy cars in poo, then make poo tracks all over his cream walls. Be thankful for a little vomit 😉 #thismama
— Sarah Ockwell-Smith (@TheBabyExpert) August 26, 2018
I lost Thing 3 (age 4) in my house yesterday for 5 whole minutes. Couldn’t find him ANYWHERE. My husband was outside calling him, we were all looking EVERYWHERE. I found him under my bed. I’ve never been so scared. #ThisMama
— Carmela CL (@carmacarmeleon) August 26, 2018