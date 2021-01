सिर्फ 5,999 रुपये है 5000mAh बैटरी वाले इस स्मार्टफोन की कीमत, मिलेगा HD+ ड्रॉप नॉच डिस्प्ले

Feel the power in your hands with #InfinixSmartHD2021 with a massive 5000 mAh battery which lasts for more than one day.Stay tuned to order your favourite colour tomorrow.Link: https://t.co/eHm4JWU1hg#InfinixSmartHD2021 #AbRuknaNahi #Smartphone #FullPower24Hr pic.twitter.com/nt2c0dgClI