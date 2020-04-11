लॉकडाउन: Indigo ने Vistara से कहा, ‘आजकल उड़ नहीं रहे हो'... रातोंरात Viral हुई एयरलाइंस के बीच बातचीत
ट्विटर पर इंडियन एयरलाइंस की बातचीक वायरल हो रही है.
इंडिगो, (Indigo) विस्तारा (Vistara) और स्पाइसजेट (Spicejet) एयरलाइंस ने ट्विटर एक दूसरे से लॉकडाउन पर बातचीत की, जिसमें दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट(Delhi Airport) ने भी साथ दिया...
- News18Hindi
- Last Updated: April 11, 2020, 9:56 AM IST
सबसे पहले इसकी शुरुआत इंडिगो ने की और लिखा, ‘हे Airvistara, सुना है आजकल ऊंची उड़ानें नहीं भर रहे हो?’
Hey @airvistara , not #flyinghigher these days we heard? #StayingParkedStayingSafe #LetsIndiGo— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) April 10, 2020
इस पर विस्तारा ने फौरन जवाब दिया और लिखा, ‘नहीं Indigo, इन दिनों ज़मीन पर रहना ही बेहतर है. इस समय उड़ना सहीं फैसला नहीं होगा, क्या कहते हो GoAirIndia?’
(ये भी पढ़ें-Jio का बेहद सस्ता प्लान! 100 रुपये से कम में महीने भर करें फ्री कॉलिंग, मिलेगा 3GB डेटा)
No 😌 @IndiGo6E, these days being on-ground is a wonderful thing. Flying would not be the ‘smart’ choice, what say @goairlinesindia? #StayingParkedStayingSafe
— Vistara (@airvistara) April 10, 2020
गोएयर ने इसका जवाब देते हुए लिखा, ‘बिलकुल सही कहा Vistara! घर पर रहना सबसे सेफ है! जब तक लोग हवाई यात्राएं शुरू नहीं करते, तब तक हम लोग इंतजार कर सकते हैं, क्योंकि अभी तो लोग उड़ नहीं सकते है. सही कहा ना AirAsia?
Totally, @airvistara! Staying home is the safe feeling! We can hardly wait till everyone takes to the skies, coz at the moment it's not like #NowEveryoneCanFly right, @AirAsiaIndian? #StayingParkedStayingSafe
— GoAir (@goairlinesindia) April 10, 2020
गोएयर का जवाब देते हुए AirAsia ने लिखा, ‘बिलकुल GoAir, इस समय घर पर रहना ही सबसे सही, मस्त और शानदार चीज़ रहेगी! क्यों सही कहा ना Spicejet?
(ये भी पढ़ें- लॉकडाउन के बीच WhatsApp का नया कदम! Group Video Calling में किया ये बड़ा बदलाव)
Absolutely @goairlinesindia, for now though, staying at home is the Red. Hot. Spicy thing to do! Isn't that right @flyspicejet?! #StayingParkedStayingSafe
— AirAsia India (@AirAsiaIndian) April 10, 2020
एयरएशिया ने जवाब में कहा, ‘अच्छा लगा जानकर कि हम सब की सोच, हमारे कलर की तरह मिलती है. पिंजरे से परिंदों को उड़े काफी समय बीत गया है. लेकिन बेहतर कल के लिए हम ऐसा करके खुश हैं. सही कहा ना Delhi Airport?
Agree with you @IndiGo6E @airvistara @goairlinesindia @AirAsiaIndian @flyspicejet, the Indian skies will be coloured with you soon but for now thanks for giving us a reason to smile! Together in the skies, and together on ground too! #WorkFromHub #StayingParkedStayingSafe
— Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) April 10, 2020
Delhi Airport ने इसपर लिखते हुए कहा, ‘Indigo, Airvistara, GoAirIndia, AirAsiaIndian, Flyspicejet आप सभी एयरलाइन से सहमत! जल्द भारत का आसमान आप सबके कलर से भर जाएगा. फिलहाल हमें मुस्कुराने की वजह देने के लिए शुक्रिया! आसमान से लेकर ज़मीन पर भी साथ!
बता दें कि सभी एयरलाइंस और दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट ने अपने ट्वीट के साथ StayingParkedStayingSafe हैशटैग का इस्तेमाल किया है.
News18 Hindi पर सबसे पहले Hindi News पढ़ने के लिए हमें यूट्यूब, फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. देखिए ऐप्स से जुड़ी लेटेस्ट खबरें.