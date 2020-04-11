मोबाइल-टेक

लॉकडाउन: Indigo ने Vistara से कहा, ‘आजकल उड़ नहीं रहे हो'... रातोंरात Viral हुई एयरलाइंस के बीच बातचीत

News18Hindi
Updated: April 11, 2020, 9:56 AM IST
लॉकडाउन: Indigo ने Vistara से कहा, 'आजकल उड़ नहीं रहे हो'... रातोंरात Viral हुई एयरलाइंस के बीच बातचीत
ट्विटर पर इंडियन एयरलाइंस की बातचीक वायरल हो रही है.

इंडिगो, (Indigo) विस्तारा (Vistara) और स्पाइसजेट (Spicejet) एयरलाइंस ने ट्विटर एक दूसरे से लॉकडाउन पर बातचीत की, जिसमें दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट(Delhi Airport) ने भी साथ दिया...

कोरोना वायरस (Coronavirus) के चलते पूरे देश में लॉकडाउन है. ऐसे में तमाम चीजों के साथ एयरलाइंस (indian Airlines) की उड़ानें भी बंद हैं. इसी दौरान शुक्रवार को इंडियन एयरलाइंस के बीच ट्विटर पर ऐसी बातचीत होने लगी कि रातों रात ये ट्रेंडिंग बन गया है. दरअसल इंडिगो, (Indigo) विस्तारा (Vistara) और स्पाइसजेट (Spicejet) जैसी इंडियन एयरलाइंस ने ट्विटर एक दूसरे से बातचीत शुरू की, जिसमें दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट (Delhi Airport) ने भी साथ दिया. एयरलाइंस की बीच बातें ऐसी हुईं जैसे आजकल हम आपस में कर रहे हैं.

सबसे पहले इसकी शुरुआत इंडिगो ने की और लिखा, ‘हे Airvistara, सुना है आजकल ऊंची उड़ानें नहीं भर रहे हो?’



इस पर विस्तारा ने फौरन जवाब दिया और लिखा, ‘नहीं Indigo, इन दिनों ज़मीन पर रहना ही बेहतर है. इस समय उड़ना सहीं फैसला नहीं होगा,  क्या कहते हो GoAirIndia?’

गोएयर ने इसका जवाब देते हुए लिखा, ‘बिलकुल सही कहा Vistara! घर पर रहना सबसे सेफ है!  जब तक लोग हवाई यात्राएं शुरू नहीं करते, तब तक हम लोग इंतजार कर सकते हैं, क्योंकि अभी तो लोग उड़ नहीं सकते है. सही कहा ना AirAsia?



गोएयर का जवाब देते हुए AirAsia ने लिखा, ‘बिलकुल GoAir, इस समय घर पर रहना ही सबसे सही, मस्त और शानदार चीज़ रहेगी! क्यों सही कहा ना Spicejet?

एयरएशिया ने जवाब में कहा, ‘अच्छा लगा जानकर कि हम सब की सोच, हमारे कलर की तरह मिलती है. पिंजरे से परिंदों को उड़े काफी समय बीत गया है. लेकिन बेहतर कल के लिए हम ऐसा करके खुश हैं. सही कहा ना Delhi Airport?



Delhi Airport ने इसपर लिखते हुए कहा, ‘Indigo, Airvistara, GoAirIndia, AirAsiaIndian, Flyspicejet आप सभी एयरलाइन से सहमत! जल्द भारत का आसमान आप सबके कलर से भर जाएगा. फिलहाल हमें मुस्कुराने की वजह देने के लिए शुक्रिया! आसमान से लेकर ज़मीन पर भी साथ!

बता दें कि सभी एयरलाइंस और दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट ने अपने ट्वीट के साथ StayingParkedStayingSafe हैशटैग का इस्तेमाल किया है.

First published: April 11, 2020, 9:33 AM IST
