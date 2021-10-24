मोबाइल-टेक

Amazon दे रहा है शानदार मौका, ऐप पर दें 5 सवालों का सही जवाब और जीतें 15 हज़ार रुपये

Amazon ऐप के जरिए आप पे बैलेंस में 15,000 रुपये जीत सकते हैं.

Amazon App Quiz 24 October, 2021: हम यहां आज के Amazon App Quiz के पांच सवालों और साथ ही उनके जवाब भी आपको बता रहे हैं, जिससे आप ढेरों इनाम जीत सकते हैं....

    Amazon App Quiz October 24, 2021: ई-कॉमर्स प्लैटफॉर्म अमेज़न (Amazon) पर डेली ऐप क्विज़ (Daily App Quiz) का नया एडिशन शुरू हो गया है. ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग प्लेटफॉर्म Amazon आज अपने Quiz में अमेज़न पे बैलेंस (Amazon Pay Balance) पर 15,000 रुपये जीतने का मौका दे रहा है. ये क्विज़ अमेज़न के मोबाइल ऐप पर मौजूद है. जानकारी के लिए बता दें कि ये डेली क्विज़ हर दिन सुबह 8 बजे शुरू होता है और रात 12 बजे तक चलता रहता है. क्विज़ में सामान्य ज्ञान (GK) और करंट अफेयर्स के पांच सवाल होते हैं.

    इस तरह के ढेर सारे इनाम जीतने के लिए आपको क्विज में पूछे गए सभी सवालों के सही जवाब देना होते हैं. क्विज़ के दौरान पूछे गए हर सवाल में चार ऑप्शन दिए जाते हैं.

    आज के क्विज के विजेता का नाम 25 अक्टूबर को घोषित किया जाएगा. उसे लकी ड्रा (lucky draw) के ज़रिए चुना जाएगा.

    सवाल 1: World Tourism Day was observed on 27th September, 2021. The theme for this year was ‘Tourism for ______ growth’. Fill in the blanks
    जवाब 1: Inclusive.

    सवाल 2: 26th September 2021 was the 89th birth anniversary of a former Prime Minister, who was in office for 10 years. Name him
    जवाब 2: Manmohan Singh.

    सवाल 3: Jyothi Surekha Vennam recently won three silver medals in the world championship in which sport?
    जवाब 3: Archery.

    सवाल 4: What are the headquarters of this company shaped like?
    जवाब 4: Car cylinders.

    सवाल 5: Who was the voice of Melman- the Giraffe in the Madagascar movie series?
    जवाब 5: David Schwimmer.

