मोबाइल-टेक

भाषा चुनें
हिन्दी
ENGLISHবাংলা मराठीગુજરાતીঅসমীয়া ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو ଓଡ଼ିଆ
लाइव टीवी
News18 इंडियाNews18 उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखंडNews18 पंजाब, हरियाणा,हरियाणाNews18 बिहार, झारखंडNews18 मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़News18 राजस्थान
ऐप डाउनलोड करेंNews18 for AndroidNews18 for iPhone
हमें फॉलो करें
Trending Topics :#ukraine#pm-modi#petrol-diesel-price#cm-yogi
      Home /News /tech /

      apple new update ios 15 4 added new emojis of pregnant man pregnant person and other gender neutral emojis know reaction on twitter aaaq

      Apple ने नए अपडेट iOS 15.4 में जोड़ा 'Pregnant Man' ईमोजी, ट्विटर पर लोगों ने दिया ऐसा रिएक्शन

      (Image credit: @FieryNature2020/Twitter)

      (Image credit: @FieryNature2020/Twitter)

      Apple ने iOS 15.4 अपडेट के बाद सभी iPhone यूज़र्स के लिए 'प्रेग्नेंट मैन', 'प्रेग्नेंट पर्सन' और अन्य जेंडर-न्यूट्रल इमोजी जारी किए हैं. 35 नए इमोटिकॉन्स में राजा और रानी के साथ जाने के लिए एक जेंडर-न्यूट्रल 'मुकुट वाला व्यक्ति' इमोजी भी शामिल है.

      अधिक पढ़ें ...

      Apple ने iOS 15.4 अपडेट के बाद सभी iPhone यूज़र्स के लिए ‘प्रेग्नेंट मैन’, ‘प्रेग्नेंट पर्सन’ और अन्य जेंडर-न्यूट्रल इमोजी जारी किए हैं. 35 नए इमोटिकॉन्स में राजा और रानी के साथ जाने के लिए एक जेंडर-न्यूट्रल ‘मुकुट वाला व्यक्ति’ इमोजी भी शामिल है.

      हालांकि, ये कई iPhone यूज़र्स को पसंद नहीं आया है. कुछ लोगों ने मजाक किया कि क्या Apple मोटे आदमी का मज़ाक बना रहा है. आइए देखते हैं इंटरनेट यूज़र्स ने इसपर कैसे रिएक्शन दिए हैं.

      अक्टूबर 2019 में, Apple ने अपने सिस्टम में लगभग हर मानव इमोजी के लिए ‘जेंडर-न्यूट्रल’ ऑप्शन के साथ अपने इमोजी को और ज़्यादा बेहतर बनाने के लिए एक कदम उठाया.

      कई नए इमोजी समावेशिता पर केंद्रित हैं: इसमें बधिर और नेत्रहीन लोगों के लिए सिम्बल हैं, और यहां तक ​​​​कि इमोजी में हर व्यक्ति के स्किन का कलर चुनने के लिए कई लोगों की विशेषता है.

      ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़ हिंदी में सबसे पहले पढ़ें News18 हिंदी | आज की ताजा खबर, लाइव न्यूज अपडेट, पढ़ें सबसे विश्वसनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट News18 हिंदी |

      Tags: Apple, Iphone, Tech news

      विज्ञापन
      विज्ञापन

      फोटो

      और देखें

      राशिभविष्य

      मेष

      वृषभ

      मिथुन

      कर्क

      सिंह

      कन्या

      तुला

      वृश्चिक

      धनु

      मकर

      कुंभ

      मीन

      प्रश्न पूछ सकते हैं या अपनी कुंडली बनवा सकते हैं ।
      और भी पढ़ें
      विज्ञापन

      टॉप स्टोरीज

      अधिक पढ़ें

      अगली ख़बर