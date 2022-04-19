Apple ने नए अपडेट iOS 15.4 में जोड़ा 'Pregnant Man' ईमोजी, ट्विटर पर लोगों ने दिया ऐसा रिएक्शन

Apple ने iOS 15.4 अपडेट के बाद सभी iPhone यूज़र्स के लिए ‘प्रेग्नेंट मैन’, ‘प्रेग्नेंट पर्सन’ और अन्य जेंडर-न्यूट्रल इमोजी जारी किए हैं. 35 नए इमोटिकॉन्स में राजा और रानी के साथ जाने के लिए एक जेंडर-न्यूट्रल ‘मुकुट वाला व्यक्ति’ इमोजी भी शामिल है.

हालांकि, ये कई iPhone यूज़र्स को पसंद नहीं आया है. कुछ लोगों ने मजाक किया कि क्या Apple मोटे आदमी का मज़ाक बना रहा है. आइए देखते हैं इंटरनेट यूज़र्स ने इसपर कैसे रिएक्शन दिए हैं.

Is it a pregnant man emoji or just me after an all you can eat pizza buffet? #oklaed pic.twitter.com/lLgXvdJjpz — Dr. Jason James (@James409Jason) April 17, 2022

I’m sick of the lies and I’m going to tell the truth about this. Someone has to do it! I’m that person! It’s not a pregnant man! It’s a man with a beer belly and this is how men can now be accepted without fear of the beer! LOLOLOL pic.twitter.com/KGhMUs71hi — Dr. Steven Brooks 82nd Airborne (@brookstevo) April 18, 2022

Hey @Apple what’s this emoji?

A ‘pregnant man’ or are you ‘fat shaming’? You bunch of goofballs. — Thomas Rossini (@TommyRo) April 18, 2022

Time to throw away my #iphone. They added an emoji of a “gender neutral pregnant man.” Wtf @Apple ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/7QFnurOBuP — Kara (@arakszabo) April 18, 2022

अक्टूबर 2019 में, Apple ने अपने सिस्टम में लगभग हर मानव इमोजी के लिए ‘जेंडर-न्यूट्रल’ ऑप्शन के साथ अपने इमोजी को और ज़्यादा बेहतर बनाने के लिए एक कदम उठाया.

There will never be a pregnant man ever. I don’t care what Apple says. https://t.co/IgauGxvNXK — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 18, 2022

There is no such thing as a pregnant man @apple! You are promoting mental illness in all your wokeness! Give me a break! — Brett Stevenson (@Bas4runner) April 18, 2022

WTF? Pregnant man emoji Apple iOS 15.4 (Emojipedia blog) The world is on and this is what needed to be fixed right now? #Apple #Woke-ass bullshit pic.twitter.com/b3wYG0zV3R — Buck (@BuckFullerton) April 17, 2022

कई नए इमोजी समावेशिता पर केंद्रित हैं: इसमें बधिर और नेत्रहीन लोगों के लिए सिम्बल हैं, और यहां तक ​​​​कि इमोजी में हर व्यक्ति के स्किन का कलर चुनने के लिए कई लोगों की विशेषता है.

