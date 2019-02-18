गोवा के लोगों की टूरिस्ट्स को सलाह- गूगल मैप पर न करें भरोसा
टूरिस्ट्स को बचाने के लिए गोवा के बागा बीच पर एक बैनर लगाया गया है जो कि लोगों को बताता है कि आप गलत रास्ते पर हैं.
टूरिस्ट्स को बचाने के लिए गोवा के बागा बीच पर एक बैनर लगाया गया है जो कि लोगों को बताता है कि आप गलत रास्ते पर हैं.
ट्विटर पर यह बैनर पोस्ट होने के बाद लोगों ने धन्यवाद देते हुए इस पर कई तरह के प्रतिक्रियाएं दीं.
Hahaha. @googlemaps what's the route to Baga beach? 😀Photo credits: masud. pic.twitter.com/0K2wK2TQD2
— Sumanth Raj Urs (@tweesumz) February 16, 2019
Hahaha. @googlemaps what's the route to Baga beach? 😀
Photo credits: masud. pic.twitter.com/0K2wK2TQD2
— Sumanth Raj Urs (@tweesumz) February 16, 2019
Increasingly the internet drives everyone and everything in the real world. What if this is a growth hack by the shops And businesses on this road ? 😁 https://t.co/f0M3W6vp1u
— Kushal Bhagia (@kushalbhagia) February 16, 2019
Hahaha. @googlemaps what's the route to Baga beach? 😀
Photo credits: masud. pic.twitter.com/0K2wK2TQD2
— Sumanth Raj Urs (@tweesumz) February 16, 2019
Hahaha. @googlemaps what's the route to Baga beach? 😀
Photo credits: masud. pic.twitter.com/0K2wK2TQD2
— Sumanth Raj Urs (@tweesumz) February 16, 2019
बता दें कि गोवा का बागा बीच पर्यटकों के बीच काफी लोकप्रिय है, जहां हर साल लाखों लोग घूमने आते हैं.
एक क्लिक और खबरें खुद चलकर आएंगी आपके पास, सब्सक्राइब करें न्यूज़18 हिंदी WhatsApp अपडेट्स