गोवा के लोगों की टूरिस्ट्स को सलाह- गूगल मैप पर न करें भरोसा

टूरिस्ट्स को बचाने के लिए गोवा के बागा बीच पर एक बैनर लगाया गया है जो कि लोगों को बताता है कि आप गलत रास्ते पर हैं.

Updated: February 18, 2019, 2:44 PM IST
अमूमन हम जब भी किसी नई जगह जाते हैं तो वहां घूमने के लिए गूगल मैप का सहारा लेते हैं. लेकिन अक्सर ऐसा होता है कि गूगल मैप का रूट फॉलो करते हुए गलत रास्ते पर चले जाते हैं, कभी बंद रास्तों पर तो कभी गलियों में. इसी परेशानी से टूरिस्ट्स को बचाने के लिए गोवा के बागा बीच पर एक बैनर लगाया गया है जो कि लोगों को बताता है कि आप गलत रास्ते पर हैं. इस बैनर में लिखा गया है कि गूगल मैप आपको बेवकूफ बना रहा है. इस रोड से आप बागा बीच पर नहीं पहुंचेंगे. पीछे मुड़िए और बांए जाइए. बागा बीच सिर्फ एक किलोमीटर है.

ट्विटर पर यह बैनर पोस्ट होने के बाद लोगों ने धन्यवाद देते हुए इस पर कई तरह के प्रतिक्रियाएं दीं.




बता दें कि गोवा का बागा बीच पर्यटकों के बीच काफी लोकप्रिय है, जहां हर साल लाखों लोग घूमने आते हैं.

