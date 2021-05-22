Amazon दे रहा घर बैठे 30,000 रुपये जीतने का मौका! क्विज़ में लें हिस्सा और दें सभी सवालों के सही जवाब

ई-कॉमर्स प्लैटफॉर्म अमेज़न (Amazon) पर डेली ऐप क्विज़ (Daily App Quiz) का नया एडिशन शुरू हो गया है. ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग प्लेटफॉर्म Amazon आज अपने Quiz में अमेजन पे बैलेंस (Amazon Pay Balance) पर 30,000 रुपये जीतने का मौका दे रहा है. ये क्विज़ अमेज़न के मोबाइल ऐप पर मौजूद है. जानकारी के लिए बता दें कि ये डेली क्विज़ हर दिन सुबह 8 बजे शुरू होता है और रात 12 बजे तक चलता रहता है. क्विज़ में सामान्य ज्ञान (GK) और करंट अफेयर्स के पांच सवाल होते हैं.इस तरह के ढेर सारे इनाम जीतने के लिए आपको क्विज में पूछे गए सभी सवालों के सही जवाब देना होते हैं. क्विज़ के दौरान पूछे गए हर सवाल में चार ऑप्शन दिए जाते हैं. आज के क्विज के विजेता का नाम 23 मई को घोषित किया जाएगा. उसे लकी ड्रा (lucky draw) के ज़रिए चुना जाएगा. हम यहां आज के क्विज के पांच सवालों और साथ ही उनके जवाब भी आपको बता रहे हैं. इसलिए जाइए खेलिए और जीतिए 30,000 Amazon Pay Balance.One of the valid phrases to open the quiz page through Alexa is ‘_____ quiz page’ . Fill in the blanks(C) today’s.IH2A is an industry coalition of global and Indian companies focused on building a supply chain for what in India?(C) Hydrogen.Who among these is recognized as India’s first female cricket commentator?(A) Chandra Naidu.The three-banded rosefinch is a new bird species discovered in India. In which state was this rare bird sighted in 2021?(B) Arunachal Pradesh.These shoes are used in what form of dance?(C) Ballet.The Egyptian God for this is named what?6: (B) Ra