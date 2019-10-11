हिन्दी

English
डाउनलोड ऐप
लाइव टीवी
होम » न्यूज » मोबाइल-टेक

सेक्सिस्ट रिमार्क के चलते फ्लिपकार्ट के को-फाउंडर सचिन बंसल की ट्विटर पर हुई फजीहत

News18Hindi
Updated: October 11, 2019, 1:42 PM IST
सेक्सिस्ट रिमार्क के चलते फ्लिपकार्ट के को-फाउंडर सचिन बंसल की ट्विटर पर हुई फजीहत
ट्वीट पर नज़र डालें तो पता चलता है कि कुछ पोस्ट वास्तव में काफी सेक्सिस्ट हैं.

सचिन बंसल ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल से एक ट्वीट शेयर किया था जहां से उन्होंने अपने फॉलोवर्स को एक ट्विटर प्रोफाइल 'LifeMathMoney'को फॉलो करने की सिफारिश की.

  • News18Hindi
  • Last Updated: October 11, 2019, 1:42 PM IST
  • Share this:
फ्लिपकार्ट (Flipkart) के को-फाउंडर (Co-Founder) सचिन बंसल (Sachin Bansal) द्वारा एक ट्विटर हैंडल को फॉलो करने की सिफारिश को लेकर लोगों का काफी विरोध झेलना पड़ा. मंगलवार को बंसल ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल से एक ट्वीट शेयर किया था जहां से उन्होंने अपने फॉलोवर्स को एक ट्विटर प्रोफाइल 'LifeMathMoney'को फॉलो करने की सिफारिश की.

उन्होंने खासतौर पर इसे पुरुषों को फॉलो करने को कहा. साथ ही यह भी लिखा कि अगर महिलाएं चाहें तो वे भी इस अकाउंट को फॉलो कर सकती हैं. न सिर्फ उनका ट्वीट नागवार गुज़रने वाला है बल्कि जिस हैंडल को उन्होंने फॉलो करने की सिफारिश की है उस पर भी कुछ सेक्सिस्ट रिमार्क किए गए हैं

Loading...



अगर इस ट्वीट पर नज़र डालें तो पता चलता है कि कुछ पोस्ट वास्तव में काफी सेक्सिस्ट हैं. जैसे एक ट्वीट है- तलाक के नियमों की वजह से कुछ दिन पुरुष शादी करना छोड़ देंगे. एक दूसरे ट्वीट में कहा गया है कि सिंगल महिला कम खुश रहती है. एक और ट्वीट में कहा गया है कि पुरुष, महिला की तुलना में ज्यादा लंबा होता है.















कुछ लोगों ने इस पर काफी ऐतराज़ जताया और उन्हें इस तरह के हैंडल को फॉलो करने की सिफारिश करने के खिलाफ सचिन बंसल को सुझाव भी दिए-













दरअसल बिन्नी बंसल की अचीवमेंट को देखते हुए कुछ लोग उनको बिना सोचे समझे फॉलो करते हैं ऐसी स्थिति में उन्हें इस बात का ध्यान रखना चाहिए कि वे लोगों से किसी ऐसी बात की सिफारिश न करे जो समाज के लिए बेहतर न हो. बता दें कि इस मुद्दे को लेकर सचिन बंसल की तरफ से न तो कोई बयान आया है और न ही इसे डिलीट ही किया गया है.

News18 Hindi पर सबसे पहले Hindi News पढ़ने के लिए हमें यूट्यूब, फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. देखिए ऐप्स से जुड़ी लेटेस्ट खबरें.

First published: October 11, 2019, 1:42 PM IST
Loading...
पूरी ख़बर पढ़ें अगली ख़बर

फोटो
Loading...
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES