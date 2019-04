View this post on Instagram



Come Up vs Come Up With. Do you the difference? Swipe to get the answer and an audio lesson. . If SOMETHING HAS COME UP, this means that something has happened. TO COME UP WITH something means to think of an idea or to create a plan. . For example: - We need to come up with a new idea by tomorrow - Something has come up. I can’t play on Sunday . Leave some examples below to practice. Tag someone who needs to learn English with me. And be sure to ask any questions you have. Thanks! . #Learnenglish #english #ingles #englisch #vocabulary #phrases #realenglish #everydayenglish #esl #ielts #grammar #phrases #tofluency