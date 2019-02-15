Loading...

ब्लैक वर्ड हम जब भी सुनते हैं या पढ़ते हैं तो हमें सबसे पहले इस वर्ड का मतलब काला ही समझ आता है. लेकिन अंग्रेजी में इस वर्ड को कई तरीके से इस्तेमाल किया जाता है. आजहम आपको ब्लैक वर्ड से बनने वाले कुछ वर्ड्स का मतलब बताएंगे.काला जादू-Shubham was one of the good guys, he believed in her brand of black magic.आंखों के नीचे का काला धब्बा- He had a fight at school and came home with a black eye.काली अर्थव्यवस्था / कर चोरी वाली अर्थव्यवस्था- The Government has initiated a series of measures to curb the black economy.काला करना-If someone blackens your character, they make other people believe that you are a bad person.भ्रष्ट/अनैतिक कार्य करने वाला-The blackguards in politics should be out rightly rejected.रोम छिद्र रुकने से हुआ काला दाग-She wants to go for the surgery of the blackheads.