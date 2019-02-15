होम » न्यूज » मोबाइल-टेक

Black से बनें हैं अंग्रेजी के कई वर्ड, जानें उनका अर्थ

आज 'अंग्रेजी की बातें हिन्दी में' हम आपको ब्लैक वर्ड से बनने वाले कुछ वर्ड्स का मतलब बता रहे हैं

Updated: February 15, 2019, 6:47 PM IST
ब्लैक वर्ड हम जब भी सुनते हैं या पढ़ते हैं तो हमें सबसे पहले इस वर्ड का मतलब काला ही समझ आता है. लेकिन अंग्रेजी में इस वर्ड को कई तरीके से इस्तेमाल किया जाता है. आज 'अंग्रेजी की बातें हिन्दी में' हम आपको ब्लैक वर्ड से बनने वाले कुछ वर्ड्स का मतलब बताएंगे.

Black-magic
काला जादू
-Shubham was one of the good guys, he believed in her brand of black magic.

Black eye
आंखों के नीचे का काला धब्बा


- He had a fight at school and came home with a black eye.
Black-economy
काली अर्थव्यवस्था / कर चोरी वाली अर्थव्यवस्था
- The Government has initiated a series of measures to curb the black economy.

Blacken
काला करना
-If someone blackens your character, they make other people believe that you are a bad person.

Blackguard
भ्रष्ट/अनैतिक कार्य करने वाला
-The blackguards in politics should be out rightly rejected.

Black-head
रोम छिद्र रुकने से हुआ काला दाग
-She wants to go for the surgery of the blackheads.
