Updated: April 1, 2019, 3:36 PM IST
Updated: April 1, 2019, 3:36 PM IST
लोकसभा चुनाव के पहले चरण के चुनाव के लिए अब सिर्फ 10 दिन बाकी हैं. इन चुनावों को लेकर के अप्रैल शुरू होते ही गहमा-गहमी तेज़ हो गई है. राजनीतिक दल न सिर्फ बढ़-चढ़कर चुनाव-प्रचार कर रहे हैं. बल्कि ज़मीन पर भी इसकी तैयारी ज़ोरों पर की जा रही है. बड़े नेता मतदान के लिए पर्चे भर रहे हैं तो वहीं विरोधी दलों आपस में एक दूसरे पर निशाना साधने से भी बाज़ नहीं आ रहे हैं.

इन्हीं चुनावों के मद्देनज़र नियम कानून भी सख्त होते जा रहे हैं. जहां एक ओर चुनाव आयोग पार्टियों और उसके प्रत्याशियों पर नज़र रखे है तो वहीं सोशल मीडिया पर भी आदर्श आचार संहिता बनाए रखने की कवायद चालू है. ऐसे में लोकसभा चुनावों से कुछ ही दिन पहले फेसबुक ने कांग्रेस को बड़ा झटका दिया है. दरअसल फेसबुक ने कांग्रेस से जुड़े लगभग 687 पेजों को हटाने का फैसला किया है.


कांग्रेस ही नहीं फेसबुक ने पाकिस्तानी सेना के कर्मचारियों से संबद्ध पेजों को भी हटाने का आदेश दिया है.



 

फेसबुक की ओर से इस कार्रवाई के बारे में कहा गया है कि जो 687 अकाउंट्स हटाए गए हैं उनमें से कई अपने आप ही सस्पेंड हो चुके हैं. यह भारत में अप्रमाणित रूप से काम कर रहे हैं. और इसमें से कई कांग्रेस की आईटी सेल से जुड़े हुए लोगों से संबंधित हैं.



ये उन सभी पेजों के स्क्रीनशॉट हैं जिन्हें फेसबुक से हटाया गया है. फेसबुक के अनुसार ये पेज गलत जानकारी फैला रहे थे.



