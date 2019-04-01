चुनाव से पहले कांग्रेस को बड़ा झटका, फेसबुक ने हटाए करीब 700 पेज
लोकसभा चुनावों से कुछ ही दिन पहले फेसबुक ने कांग्रेस को बड़ा झटका दिया है.
इन्हीं चुनावों के मद्देनज़र नियम कानून भी सख्त होते जा रहे हैं. जहां एक ओर चुनाव आयोग पार्टियों और उसके प्रत्याशियों पर नज़र रखे है तो वहीं सोशल मीडिया पर भी आदर्श आचार संहिता बनाए रखने की कवायद चालू है. ऐसे में लोकसभा चुनावों से कुछ ही दिन पहले फेसबुक ने कांग्रेस को बड़ा झटका दिया है. दरअसल फेसबुक ने कांग्रेस से जुड़े लगभग 687 पेजों को हटाने का फैसला किया है.
फेसबुक की ओर से इस कार्रवाई के बारे में कहा गया है कि जो 687 अकाउंट्स हटाए गए हैं उनमें से कई अपने आप ही सस्पेंड हो चुके हैं. यह भारत में अप्रमाणित रूप से काम कर रहे हैं. और इसमें से कई कांग्रेस की आईटी सेल से जुड़े हुए लोगों से संबंधित हैं.
ये उन सभी पेजों के स्क्रीनशॉट हैं जिन्हें फेसबुक से हटाया गया है. फेसबुक के अनुसार ये पेज गलत जानकारी फैला रहे थे.
