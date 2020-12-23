Flipkart Quiz December 23, 2020 : यहां जानें 5 सवालों के सही जवाब, जीत सकेंगे ढेरों इनाम और Super coins!
Flipkart Quiz December 23, 2020 में 5 सवाल पूछे जाते हैं.
Flipkart Quiz में इनाम जीतने के लिए यूज़र्स को 5 सवालों के जवाब देने होते हैं. आइए जानते हैं आज के सवाल क्या हैं, साथ ही हम आपको उन सवालों का जवाब भी बता रहे हैं...
- News18Hindi
- Last Updated: December 23, 2020, 12:26 PM IST
Flipkart quiz December 23, 2020: फ्लिपकार्ट (Flipkart) पर फिर से डेली ट्रिविया शुरू हो गया है. अमेज़न ऐप क्विज़ ऐप ओनली क्विज़ है, जो एंड्रॉयड और iOS दोनों पर काम करता है. वैसे ही फ्लिपकार्ट क्विज़ (Flipkart Quiz) भी यूज़र्स को इनाम जीतने का मौका देता है. यूज़र्स Flipkart Quiz का हिस्सा बनकर कूपंस, प्राइज़ और कई तरह का गिफ्ट जीत सकते हैं. इसके अलावा पार्टिसिपेंट्स फ्लिपकार्ट Super Coins भी जीत सकते हैं. इनाम जीतने के लिए यूज़र्स को 5 सवालों के जवाब देने होते हैं. आइए जानते हैं आज के सवाल क्या हैं, साथ ही हम आपको उन सवालों का जवाब भी बता रहे हैं...
ध्यान रहे कि क्विज़ पुरस्कार के पात्र बनने के लिए, प्रतिभागियों को क्विज़ के सभी प्रश्नों का सही उत्तर देना होगा. क्विज़ में आमतौर पर पांच प्रश्न होते हैं. Quiz डेली इवेंट और करेंट अफेयर्स पर बेस्ड होते हैं. Quiz की शुरुआत 12 बजे रात से होती है और ये दोपहर 12 बजे तक चलती है. यहां आज के क्विज़ के पांच सवाल दिए गए हैं, जिनके जवाब से आपको सुपर Coins, कूपन और अन्य उपहार जीतने में मदद मिल सकती है.
(ये भी पढ़ें-WhatApp 2020 Best Trick: चुपके से देख सकते हैं किसी का भी WhatsApp Status, नहीं चलेगा पता)
Question 1- Dubbed the Asian Nobel, Ramon Magsaysay Award is named after a President of ___ ?Answer: Philippines
Question 2- The leaves of which tree make up most of the diet of the Koala?
Answer: Eucalyptus
Question 3- Which country’s prime minister was Saad Hariri who resigned recently due to mass protests?
Answer: Lebanon
Question 4- Developed in the 19th century, the Henry Classification System is used for identifying ____ ?
Answer: Fingerprints
Question 5- What iconic logo was designed by an American university student Carolyn Davidson?
Answer: Nike
ध्यान रहे कि क्विज़ पुरस्कार के पात्र बनने के लिए, प्रतिभागियों को क्विज़ के सभी प्रश्नों का सही उत्तर देना होगा. क्विज़ में आमतौर पर पांच प्रश्न होते हैं. Quiz डेली इवेंट और करेंट अफेयर्स पर बेस्ड होते हैं. Quiz की शुरुआत 12 बजे रात से होती है और ये दोपहर 12 बजे तक चलती है. यहां आज के क्विज़ के पांच सवाल दिए गए हैं, जिनके जवाब से आपको सुपर Coins, कूपन और अन्य उपहार जीतने में मदद मिल सकती है.
(ये भी पढ़ें-WhatApp 2020 Best Trick: चुपके से देख सकते हैं किसी का भी WhatsApp Status, नहीं चलेगा पता)
Question 1- Dubbed the Asian Nobel, Ramon Magsaysay Award is named after a President of ___ ?Answer: Philippines
Question 2- The leaves of which tree make up most of the diet of the Koala?
Answer: Eucalyptus
Question 3- Which country’s prime minister was Saad Hariri who resigned recently due to mass protests?
Answer: Lebanon
Question 4- Developed in the 19th century, the Henry Classification System is used for identifying ____ ?
Answer: Fingerprints
Question 5- What iconic logo was designed by an American university student Carolyn Davidson?
Answer: Nike