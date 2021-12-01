मोबाइल-टेक

जानें कौन से हैं 2021 के बेस्ट Apps और Games, गूगल ने जारी की प्ले स्टोर की Best of 2021 लिस्ट...

गूगल ने गूगल प्ले की बेस्ट ऑफ 2021 लिस्ट जारी कर दी है, जिसमें प्ले स्टोर के टॉप ऐप्स और गेम्स पा पता चला है. जैसे कि पिछले साल लिस्ट ऐप और गेम के लिए यूज़र चॉइस, बेस्ट ऐप, बेस्ट गेम जैसी कई कैटेगरी शामिल थी. आइए देखते हैं Google Play’s Best of 2021 की लिस्ट.

    गूगल (Google) ने ऑफिशियलमी अपने यूट्यूब रिवाइंड को बंद कर दिया है, लेकिन कंपनी साल खत्म होने वाले अपने बाकी ट्रैडिशन अभी भी फॉलो कर रही है. इसी बीच गूगल ने गूगल प्ले की बेस्ट ऑफ 2021 लिस्ट जारी कर दी है, जिसमें प्ले स्टोर के टॉप ऐप्स और गेम्स पा पता चला है. जैसे कि पिछले साल लिस्ट ऐप और गेम के लिए यूज़र चॉइस, बेस्ट ऐप, बेस्ट गेम जैसी कई कैटेगरी शामिल थी. आइए देखते हैं Google Play’s Best of 2021 की लिस्ट.

    गूगल के मुताबिक आइए जानते हैं कौन से हैं 2021 के बेस्ट ऐप्स और गेम्स…
    बेस्ट ऐप ऑफ 2021 (इंडिया) Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!
    बेस्ट गेम ऑफ 2021 (इंडिया): Battlegrounds Mobile India

    Users’ चॉइस ऐप ऑफ 2021 (इंडिया): Clubhouse: The Social Audio App
    Users’ चॉइस गेम ऑफ 2021 (इंडिया): Garena Free Fire MAX

    बेस्ट ऐप्स फॉर फन
    FrontRow: Learn Singing, Music, Rap, Comedy & More
    Clubhouse: The Social Audio App
    Hotstep

    बेस्ट ऐप्स फॉर एवरेडी एसेंशियल
    Sortizy – Recipes, Meal Planner & Grocery Lists
    SARVA – Yoga & Meditation
    Guardians from Truecaller

    बेस्ट ऐप्स फॉर पर्सनल ग्रोथ
    Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!
    EMBIBE: Learning Outcomes App
    Evolve Mental Health: Meditations, Self-Care & CBT Best Hidden Gems
    Jumping Minds – Talk & Feel Better
    Learn Product Management & Marketing Skills @ FWD
    Moonbeam I Podcast Discovery

    बेस्ट ऐप्स फॉर गुड
    Evergreen Club – Health, Fitness, Fun & Learning
    being: your mental health friend
    Speechify – text to speech tts

    बेस्ट ऐप्स फॉर टैबलेट्स
    Houzz – Home Design & Remodel
    Canva
    Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw

    बेस्ट ऐप्स फॉर  वियर
    My Fitness Pal
    Calm
    Sleep Cycle: Sleep analysis & Smart alarm clock

    बेस्ट ऑफ 2021 गेम्स इन इंडिया
    बेस्ट Competitive गेम्स
    Battlegrounds Mobile India
    Summoners War: Lost Centuria
    MARVEL Future Revolution
    Pokemon Unite
    Suspects: Mystery Mansion

    बेस्ट गेम चेंजर
    JanKenUP!
    Unmaze – a myth of shadow & light
    NieR Re[in]carnation
    Tears of Themis

    बेस्ट इंडी गेम्स
    DeLight: The Journey Home
    Huntdown
    My Friend Pedro
    Ronin: The Last Samurai
    Bird Alone

    बेस्ट पिक अप & प्ले
    Cats in Time – Relaxing Puzzle Game
    Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!
    Dadish 2
    Disney POP TOWN
    Switchcraft: The Magical Match 3

    बेस्ट गेम्स फॉर Tablets
    Chicken Police – Paint it RED!
    My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge
    Overboard!
    The Procession to Calvary.

    Tags: Google, Google Play Store

