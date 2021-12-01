जानें कौन से हैं 2021 के बेस्ट Apps और Games, गूगल ने जारी की प्ले स्टोर की Best of 2021 लिस्ट...

गूगल (Google) ने ऑफिशियलमी अपने यूट्यूब रिवाइंड को बंद कर दिया है, लेकिन कंपनी साल खत्म होने वाले अपने बाकी ट्रैडिशन अभी भी फॉलो कर रही है. इसी बीच गूगल ने गूगल प्ले की बेस्ट ऑफ 2021 लिस्ट जारी कर दी है, जिसमें प्ले स्टोर के टॉप ऐप्स और गेम्स पा पता चला है. जैसे कि पिछले साल लिस्ट ऐप और गेम के लिए यूज़र चॉइस, बेस्ट ऐप, बेस्ट गेम जैसी कई कैटेगरी शामिल थी. आइए देखते हैं Google Play’s Best of 2021 की लिस्ट.
गूगल के मुताबिक आइए जानते हैं कौन से हैं 2021 के बेस्ट ऐप्स और गेम्स…
बेस्ट ऐप ऑफ 2021 (इंडिया) Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!
बेस्ट गेम ऑफ 2021 (इंडिया): Battlegrounds Mobile India
Users’ चॉइस ऐप ऑफ 2021 (इंडिया): Clubhouse: The Social Audio App
Users’ चॉइस गेम ऑफ 2021 (इंडिया): Garena Free Fire MAX
बेस्ट ऐप्स फॉर फन
FrontRow: Learn Singing, Music, Rap, Comedy & More
Clubhouse: The Social Audio App
Hotstep
बेस्ट ऐप्स फॉर एवरेडी एसेंशियल
Sortizy – Recipes, Meal Planner & Grocery Lists
SARVA – Yoga & Meditation
Guardians from Truecaller
बेस्ट ऐप्स फॉर पर्सनल ग्रोथ
Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!
EMBIBE: Learning Outcomes App
Evolve Mental Health: Meditations, Self-Care & CBT Best Hidden Gems
Jumping Minds – Talk & Feel Better
Learn Product Management & Marketing Skills @ FWD
Moonbeam I Podcast Discovery
बेस्ट ऐप्स फॉर गुड
Evergreen Club – Health, Fitness, Fun & Learning
being: your mental health friend
Speechify – text to speech tts
बेस्ट ऐप्स फॉर टैबलेट्स
Houzz – Home Design & Remodel
Canva
Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw
बेस्ट ऐप्स फॉर वियर
My Fitness Pal
Calm
Sleep Cycle: Sleep analysis & Smart alarm clock
बेस्ट ऑफ 2021 गेम्स इन इंडिया
बेस्ट Competitive गेम्स
Battlegrounds Mobile India
Summoners War: Lost Centuria
MARVEL Future Revolution
Pokemon Unite
Suspects: Mystery Mansion
बेस्ट गेम चेंजर
JanKenUP!
Unmaze – a myth of shadow & light
NieR Re[in]carnation
Tears of Themis
बेस्ट इंडी गेम्स
DeLight: The Journey Home
Huntdown
My Friend Pedro
Ronin: The Last Samurai
Bird Alone
बेस्ट पिक अप & प्ले
Cats in Time – Relaxing Puzzle Game
Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!
Dadish 2
Disney POP TOWN
Switchcraft: The Magical Match 3
बेस्ट गेम्स फॉर Tablets
Chicken Police – Paint it RED!
My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge
Overboard!
The Procession to Calvary.
