जानें कौन से हैं 2021 के बेस्ट Apps और Games, गूगल ने जारी की प्ले स्टोर की Best of 2021 लिस्ट...

गूगल (Google) ने ऑफिशियलमी अपने यूट्यूब रिवाइंड को बंद कर दिया है, लेकिन कंपनी साल खत्म होने वाले अपने बाकी ट्रैडिशन अभी भी फॉलो कर रही है. इसी बीच गूगल ने गूगल प्ले की बेस्ट ऑफ 2021 लिस्ट जारी कर दी है, जिसमें प्ले स्टोर के टॉप ऐप्स और गेम्स पा पता चला है. जैसे कि पिछले साल लिस्ट ऐप और गेम के लिए यूज़र चॉइस, बेस्ट ऐप, बेस्ट गेम जैसी कई कैटेगरी शामिल थी. आइए देखते हैं Google Play’s Best of 2021 की लिस्ट.

गूगल के मुताबिक आइए जानते हैं कौन से हैं 2021 के बेस्ट ऐप्स और गेम्स…

बेस्ट ऐप ऑफ 2021 (इंडिया) Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!

बेस्ट गेम ऑफ 2021 (इंडिया): Battlegrounds Mobile India

Users’ चॉइस ऐप ऑफ 2021 (इंडिया): Clubhouse: The Social Audio App

Users’ चॉइस गेम ऑफ 2021 (इंडिया): Garena Free Fire MAX

बेस्ट ऐप्स फॉर फन

FrontRow: Learn Singing, Music, Rap, Comedy & More

Clubhouse: The Social Audio App

Hotstep

बेस्ट ऐप्स फॉर एवरेडी एसेंशियल

Sortizy – Recipes, Meal Planner & Grocery Lists

SARVA – Yoga & Meditation

Guardians from Truecaller

बेस्ट ऐप्स फॉर पर्सनल ग्रोथ

Bitclass: Learn Anything. Live. Together!

EMBIBE: Learning Outcomes App

Evolve Mental Health: Meditations, Self-Care & CBT Best Hidden Gems

Jumping Minds – Talk & Feel Better

Learn Product Management & Marketing Skills @ FWD

Moonbeam I Podcast Discovery

बेस्ट ऐप्स फॉर गुड

Evergreen Club – Health, Fitness, Fun & Learning

being: your mental health friend

Speechify – text to speech tts

बेस्ट ऐप्स फॉर टैबलेट्स

Houzz – Home Design & Remodel

Canva

Concepts: Sketch, Note, Draw

बेस्ट ऐप्स फॉर वियर

My Fitness Pal

Calm

Sleep Cycle: Sleep analysis & Smart alarm clock

बेस्ट ऑफ 2021 गेम्स इन इंडिया

बेस्ट Competitive गेम्स

Battlegrounds Mobile India

Summoners War: Lost Centuria

MARVEL Future Revolution

Pokemon Unite

Suspects: Mystery Mansion

बेस्ट गेम चेंजर

JanKenUP!

Unmaze – a myth of shadow & light

NieR Re[in]carnation

Tears of Themis

बेस्ट इंडी गेम्स

DeLight: The Journey Home

Huntdown

My Friend Pedro

Ronin: The Last Samurai

Bird Alone

बेस्ट पिक अप & प्ले

Cats in Time – Relaxing Puzzle Game

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!

Dadish 2

Disney POP TOWN

Switchcraft: The Magical Match 3

बेस्ट गेम्स फॉर Tablets

Chicken Police – Paint it RED!

My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge

Overboard!

The Procession to Calvary.

