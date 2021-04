सिर्फ 8,499 रुपये है Infinix Hot 10 Play की कीमत, जानें किस दिन है अगली सेल

Now the Play will go on with awesome Infinix Hot 10 Play with massive 6000mAh Battery, 6.82 HD+ Big Display, 64GB Big Storage + 4GB RAM, 13MP AI Dual Rear camera, DTS Surround Sound and more! #PlayMustGoOnBuy it tomorrow at 12 Noon on @Flipkart https://t.co/rd7cFgWr7S pic.twitter.com/qlP74rYeaH