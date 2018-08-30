PUBG में दिखा महिन्द्रा ट्रैक्टर, आनन्द ने पूछा- क्या हुआ इसे, लोगों ने यूं समझाया
सबसे ज्यादा प्रचलित ऑनलाइन गेम PUBG में भारतीय ब्रांड को देख कर लोग गर्व महसूस कर रहे हैं. इतना ही नहीं लोग माइक्रो ब्लॉगिंग साइट ट्विटर पर आनन्द को टैग कर इसके बारे में बता भी रहे हैं. इसके बाद आनन्द ने भी जवाब दिया.
PUBG अभी इस साल का सबसे ज्यादा खेला जाने वाला ऑनलाइन गेम है. इस गेम में आप अनजाने या अपनों के साथ खेल सकते हैं. इतना ही ऑनलाइन बातचीत के जरिए एक दूसरे से बात भी कर सकते हैं. अब इसी PUBG गेम पर महिन्द्रा ग्रुप के चेयरमैन आनंद महिन्द्रा ने टिप्पणी की है. दरअसल, हाल ही में कुछ इन्टरनेट यूजर्स ने PUBG गेम में महिन्द्रा ट्रैक्टर -265 देखा है.
महिन्द्रा ने लिखा- 'ओके, मैं शर्मिंदा हूं.. मैं खुद को दुनिया की घटनाओं से अपडेट रखने की कोशिश करता हूं लेकिन यह PUBG क्या है? और वास्तव में मैं इस गेम में महिन्द्रा ट्रैक्टर को देख कर खुश हूं. वैसे ट्रैक्टर को क्या हुआ?'यह भी पढ़ें: मोची के मार्केटिंग स्किल के दीवाने हुए आनंद महिंद्रा, गिफ्ट की अनोखे डिजाइन वाली नई दुकान
Ok, I admit I’m embarrassed. I try to keep abreast of the latest happenings in the world but what on earth is PUBG? And of course I’m pleased a Mahindra tractor figures in it. What happens to the tractor, by the way? https://t.co/AtRh3Woz62
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 29, 2018
महिन्द्रा यह नहीं जानते की PUBG क्या बला है. हालांकि वह इस बात से खुश है कि इस गेम में महिन्द्रा का ट्रैक्टर है. उनके यह सवाल पूछे जाने के बाद कि यह PUBG क्या है, ट्विटर यूजर्स ने उन्हें इसकी जानकारी दी.
Its a game people keep playing while blaming govt. for joblessness.
— Prem Doshi (@StocksResearch) August 29, 2018
Lol! It's a game that is causing nightmares in my home..a battle to hide the laptop before my son comes home from school
— Sunita Purushottam (@SuniPuru) August 29, 2018
It's a game where the gamer uses guns and grenades in the game while their parents use sticks,chappals,belts and all other sorts of weapons on them in reality😂😂😂
— VIVEK (@_i_am_vivek) August 29, 2018
Don’t worry sir, your tractor is as steady as it gets it neither gets blown away nor gunned down. Live Young Live Free.
— Rajveer Thakur (@RajveerThakur) August 29, 2018
Nothing happens sir, we just use your tractor as shield while playing PUBG😋 Player Unknown BattleGround@repalauday @anilinzzz @beingimranshaik
— Veeranna Jakkula (@yourschinnu) August 29, 2018
Sir Ji..it's a well known online game played all over world.. everyone from students to millennials play & this game is creating a huge issues with parents & wives😀
— Anup Patil (@AnupPatil0110) August 29, 2018
फिलहाल हम यह उम्मीद कर सकते हैं कि महिन्द्रा को उनके सवालों का जवाब मिल गया होगा.