

Ok, I admit I’m embarrassed. I try to keep abreast of the latest happenings in the world but what on earth is PUBG? And of course I’m pleased a Mahindra tractor figures in it. What happens to the tractor, by the way? https://t.co/AtRh3Woz62

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 29, 2018



Its a game people keep playing while blaming govt. for joblessness.

— Prem Doshi (@StocksResearch) August 29, 2018



Lol! It's a game that is causing nightmares in my home..a battle to hide the laptop before my son comes home from school

— Sunita Purushottam (@SuniPuru) August 29, 2018



It's a game where the gamer uses guns and grenades in the game while their parents use sticks,chappals,belts and all other sorts of weapons on them in reality😂😂😂

— VIVEK (@_i_am_vivek) August 29, 2018



Don’t worry sir, your tractor is as steady as it gets it neither gets blown away nor gunned down. Live Young Live Free.

— Rajveer Thakur (@RajveerThakur) August 29, 2018



Nothing happens sir, we just use your tractor as shield while playing PUBG😋 Player Unknown BattleGround@repalauday @anilinzzz @beingimranshaik

— Veeranna Jakkula (@yourschinnu) August 29, 2018