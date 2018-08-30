होम » न्यूज » मोबाइल-टेक

PUBG में दिखा महिन्द्रा ट्रैक्टर, आनन्द ने पूछा- क्या हुआ इसे, लोगों ने यूं समझाया

सबसे ज्यादा प्रचलित ऑनलाइन गेम PUBG में भारतीय ब्रांड को देख कर लोग गर्व महसूस कर रहे हैं. इतना ही नहीं लोग माइक्रो ब्लॉगिंग साइट ट्विटर पर आनन्द को टैग कर इसके बारे में बता भी रहे हैं. इसके बाद आनन्द ने भी जवाब दिया.

PUBG में दिखा महिन्द्रा ट्रैक्टर, आनन्द ने पूछा- क्या हुआ इसे, लोगों ने यूं समझाया
पार्थ शर्मा

PUBG अभी इस साल का सबसे ज्यादा खेला जाने वाला ऑनलाइन गेम है. इस गेम में आप अनजाने या अपनों के साथ खेल सकते हैं. इतना ही ऑनलाइन बातचीत के जरिए एक दूसरे से बात भी कर सकते हैं. अब इसी PUBG गेम पर महिन्द्रा ग्रुप के चेयरमैन आनंद महिन्द्रा ने टिप्पणी की है. दरअसल, हाल ही में कुछ इन्टरनेट यूजर्स ने PUBG गेम में महिन्द्रा ट्रैक्टर -265 देखा है.

फिलहाल सबसे ज्यादा प्रचलित ऑनलाइन गेम में भारतीय ब्रांड को देख कर लोग गर्व महसूस कर रहे हैं. इतना ही नहीं लोग माइक्रो ब्लॉगिंग साइट ट्विटर पर आनन्द को टैग कर इसके बारे में बता भी रहे हैं. इसके बाद आनन्द ने भी जवाब दिया.

महिन्द्रा ने लिखा- 'ओके, मैं शर्मिंदा हूं.. मैं खुद को दुनिया की घटनाओं से अपडेट रखने की कोशिश करता हूं लेकिन यह PUBG क्या है? और वास्तव में मैं इस गेम में महिन्द्रा ट्रैक्टर को देख कर खुश हूं.  वैसे ट्रैक्टर को क्या हुआ?'

महिन्द्रा यह नहीं जानते की PUBG क्या बला है. हालांकि वह इस बात से खुश है कि इस गेम में महिन्द्रा का ट्रैक्टर है. उनके यह सवाल पूछे जाने के बाद कि यह PUBG क्या है, ट्विटर यूजर्स ने उन्हें इसकी जानकारी दी.













फिलहाल हम यह उम्मीद कर सकते हैं कि महिन्द्रा को उनके सवालों का जवाब मिल गया होगा.

