बड़ी खबर! बिना बताए बैलेंस से 99 रुपये काट रही है Vodafone, परेशान यूज़र्स कर रहे हैं शिकायत

News18Hindi
Updated: June 2, 2020, 2:27 PM IST
बड़ी खबर! बिना बताए बैलेंस से 99 रुपये काट रही है Vodafone, परेशान यूज़र्स कर रहे हैं शिकायत
परेशान यूज़र्स के ट्वीट देखने पर पता चल रहा है कि वोडाफोन ने यूज़र्स को 99 रुपये कटने का मैसेज 2 जून को सुबह 3 से 4 बजे के बीच किया है

परेशान यूज़र्स के ट्वीट देखने पर पता चल रहा है कि वोडाफोन ने यूज़र्स को 99 रुपये कटने का मैसेज 2 जून को सुबह 3 से 4 बजे के बीच किया है

वोडाफोन (Vodafone) वैसे तो ग्राहकों के लिए नए-नए प्लान पेश कर खुश करता है, लेकिन अब कंपनी ने यूज़र्स को बड़ा झटका दिया है. वोडाफोन ने ग्राहकों को बिना बताए उनके बैलेंस से 99 रुपये काट लिए हैं, जिसकी वजह से यूज़र्स काफी परेशान हैं. 2 जून की दोपहर ट्विटर पर हैशटैग के साथ 99 रुपये ट्रेंड करने लगा, जिससे पता चला कि इसे लेकर कई ग्राहक शिकायत कर रहे हैं.

परेशान यूज़र्स के ट्वीट देखने पर पता चल रहा है कि वोडाफोन ने यूज़र्स को 99 रुपये कटने का मैसेज 2 जून को सुबह 3 से 4 बजे के बीच किया है. मैसेज में लिखा है कि इंटरनेशनल रोमिंग के लिए 30 दिनों का 99 रुपये काट लिया गया है.





यूज़र्स का कहना है कि उन्होंने ऐसा कोई पैक एक्टिवेट नहीं किया है और न ही इसकी उन्हें पहले कोई जानकारी मिली.



एक यूज़र लिखता है, ‘सुबह 4 बजे मेरे बैलेंस से इंटरनेशनल रोमिंग चार्ज के तौर पर 99 रुपये काट लिए गए हैं. ये तब हुआ जब इंटरनेशनल ट्रैवल पूरी तरह से बंद है. कंपनी ने इस पर अभी तक मेरे मेल का जवाब नहीं दिया है.’









First published: June 2, 2020, 2:11 PM IST

First published: June 2, 2020, 2:11 PM IST
