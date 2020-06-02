बड़ी खबर! बिना बताए बैलेंस से 99 रुपये काट रही है Vodafone, परेशान यूज़र्स कर रहे हैं शिकायत



Rs 99 deducted today morning! Can't reach the customer care too! @VodafoneIN need explanations! pic.twitter.com/7ObAIDWO1N — Harini Mehta (@harinimehta13) June 2, 2020



Now stealing money by charging International Roaming chargers of "Rs 99" I have no travel history. Further no complain lines are working to address the issue. pic.twitter.com/bPRu3bb3LF

At 4am today @VodafoneIN Vodafone has surreptitiously deducted Rs 99 from my account for " International Roaming" for 30 days. This ,when international travel is locked down. My mail to them at 0447hrs remains unanswered. If this is not highway robbery, what is?

Koi hame batayega ki ye jo Message aaya hai aur 99 Rs Minus ho gaya hai Iska kya matter hai,

Dear Customer, this is to inform you that a rental amount of Rs.99 has been deducted towards International Roaming rental for 30 days. pic.twitter.com/swygK7DZvr

Raat ko chor ne chori chupe Rs 99 churaye.. My balance is not safe anymore.. #vodafoneIN @VodafoneIN pic.twitter.com/wUMlyH4tjL

Rs. 99 @VodafoneIN you guys are mad or what ?

-99 balance pic.twitter.com/kN8b3vuzfE

@VodafoneIN Why was rs 99 rental deducted for international roaming when I have not opted for this service? How can a person roam international when the country lockdown since 2 month? This is utter nonsense. Please rectify and refund the amount. Need a reply urgently pic.twitter.com/iwTJB34BUf

वोडाफोन (Vodafone) वैसे तो ग्राहकों के लिए नए-नए प्लान पेश कर खुश करता है, लेकिन अब कंपनी ने यूज़र्स को बड़ा झटका दिया है. वोडाफोन ने ग्राहकों को बिना बताए उनके बैलेंस से 99 रुपये काट लिए हैं, जिसकी वजह से यूज़र्स काफी परेशान हैं. 2 जून की दोपहर ट्विटर पर हैशटैग के साथ 99 रुपये ट्रेंड करने लगा, जिससे पता चला कि इसे लेकर कई ग्राहक शिकायत कर रहे हैं.परेशान यूज़र्स के ट्वीट देखने पर पता चल रहा है कि वोडाफोन ने यूज़र्स को 99 रुपये कटने का मैसेज 2 जून को सुबह 3 से 4 बजे के बीच किया है. मैसेज में लिखा है कि इंटरनेशनल रोमिंग के लिए 30 दिनों का 99 रुपये काट लिया गया है.यूज़र्स का कहना है कि उन्होंने ऐसा कोई पैक एक्टिवेट नहीं किया है और न ही इसकी उन्हें पहले कोई जानकारी मिली.एक यूज़र लिखता है, ‘सुबह 4 बजे मेरे बैलेंस से इंटरनेशनल रोमिंग चार्ज के तौर पर 99 रुपये काट लिए गए हैं. ये तब हुआ जब इंटरनेशनल ट्रैवल पूरी तरह से बंद है. कंपनी ने इस पर अभी तक मेरे मेल का जवाब नहीं दिया है.’