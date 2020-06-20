WhatsApp में इस वजह से आई बड़ी खामी, कई घंटे बंद रहा ये ज़रूरी फीचर...
WhatsApp पर सर्वर बग पाया गया था.
वॉट्सऐप (WhatsApp) में शुक्रवार देर रात कई घंटों तक खामी बनी रही. WABetaInfo ने ट्वीट कर बताया कि ये परेशानी वॉट्सऐप के सर्वर बग के चलते हुई है...
- News18Hindi
- Last Updated: June 20, 2020, 9:27 AM IST
इसपर WABetaInfo ने ट्वीट किया और वॉट्सऐप के हवाले से लिखा, ‘अपने वॉट्सऐप को uninstall न करें: क्योंकि आप फिर login नहीं कर पाएंगे. हम ठीक करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं.’ इसके बाद भी कई घंटों तक ये खामी बनी रही और WABetaInfo ने ट्वीट कर बताया कि WhatsApp में लास्ट सीन, ऑनलाइन स्टेटस और रेजिस्ट्रेशन को लेकर एक बड़ी परेशानी मिली है. साथ ही ये भी बताया गया कि ये परेशानी वॉट्सऐप के सर्वर बग के चलते हुई है.
🚨 DO NOT UNINSTALL WHATSAPP: you won't be able to log in!We're looking for a fix from @WhatsApp
— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 19, 2020
There isn't a fix now for last seen at and the online status. It's taking a long time, please be patient.
We need to wait for a server-side fix from @WhatsApp.
The good news is that you can still use WhatsApp without the last seen and the online status thing. #whatsappdown https://t.co/HkHMOv0hT4
— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 19, 2020
इस परेशानी के चलते यूज़र्स को एक पॉप-अप मैसेज दिख रहा था, जिसमें लिखा था, ‘ WhatsApp is temporarily unavailable. Please try again in 5 minutes’.
We can’t change WhatsApp settings on `My contacts’ for last seen. And we can’t even see online status and typing notification on the bar. 🙃#WhatsApp #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/tB3NZn2yML
— Ritika (@ritika_ok) June 19, 2020
Is anyone else facing this problem?#WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/QopQ2sdDDL
— airraaaaaaa (@gymkarle) June 19, 2020
#WhatsappDown Who else is facing the issue ? Can't see Last seen or Activity status :/ pic.twitter.com/LIB0tfllSu
— Sneha Mohanty (@snehamohanty09) June 19, 2020
People who keep their last seen hidden must not be even aware about this 😂#WhatsAppDown
#WhatsApp. pic.twitter.com/lRL5S1KKQ3
— Shoaib 😍 (@Shoaibksays) June 19, 2020
इसको लेकर लोगों ने ट्विटर शिकायत की और बताया कि उन्हें काफी परेशानी हो रही है.
WhatsApp has fixed all issues now: enjoy spying last seen and online status now! 🕵🏻♂️#whatsappdown https://t.co/kXblWaZs4p
— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 19, 2020
हालांकि देर रात बताया गया कि वॉट्सऐप को इस परेशानी को ठीक कर दिया गया है और अब यूज़र्स दूसरे का लास्ट सीन और ऑनलाइन देख सकते हैं.