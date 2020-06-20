मोबाइल-टेक

WhatsApp में इस वजह से आई बड़ी खामी, कई घंटे बंद रहा ये ज़रूरी फीचर...

News18Hindi
Updated: June 20, 2020, 9:27 AM IST
WhatsApp में इस वजह से आई बड़ी खामी, कई घंटे बंद रहा ये ज़रूरी फीचर...
WhatsApp पर सर्वर बग पाया गया था.

वॉट्सऐप (WhatsApp) में शुक्रवार देर रात कई घंटों तक खामी बनी रही. WABetaInfo ने ट्वीट कर बताया कि ये परेशानी वॉट्सऐप के सर्वर बग के चलते हुई है...

अगर आपको भी कल रात से वॉट्सऐप (WhatsApp) पर किसी का लास्ट सीन (last seen) देखने में दिक्कत हो रही है तो ऐप को अनइंस्टॉल (uninstall) करने की ज़रूरत नहीं है. ऐसा इसलिए कि ये दिक्कत सिर्फ आप के ऐप में नहीं, बल्कि करोड़ों यूज़र के वॉट्सऐप में पाई गई. दरअसल कल शाम से वॉट्सऐप में एक बड़ी खामी हो गई, जिसके बाद यूज़र्स दूसरे का लास्ट सीन और Online स्टेटस नहीं देख पा रहे थे. ये दोनों फीचर्स ऐप के प्राइवेसी सेटिंग (Privacy Setting) का हिस्सा है, और इन दोनों के चलते ही यूज़र्स को काफी दिक्कत का सामने करना पड़ा.

इसपर WABetaInfo ने ट्वीट किया और वॉट्सऐप के हवाले से लिखा, ‘अपने वॉट्सऐप को uninstall न करें: क्योंकि आप फिर login नहीं कर पाएंगे. हम ठीक करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं.’ इसके बाद भी कई घंटों तक ये खामी बनी रही और WABetaInfo ने ट्वीट कर बताया कि WhatsApp में लास्ट सीन, ऑनलाइन स्टेटस और रेजिस्ट्रेशन को लेकर एक बड़ी परेशानी मिली है. साथ ही ये भी बताया गया कि ये परेशानी वॉट्सऐप के सर्वर बग के चलते हुई है.

इस परेशानी के चलते यूज़र्स को एक पॉप-अप मैसेज दिख रहा था, जिसमें लिखा था, ‘ WhatsApp is temporarily unavailable. Please try again in 5 minutes’.









इसको लेकर लोगों ने ट्विटर शिकायत की और बताया कि उन्हें काफी परेशानी हो रही है.



हालांकि देर रात बताया गया कि वॉट्सऐप को इस परेशानी को ठीक कर दिया गया है और अब यूज़र्स दूसरे का लास्ट सीन और ऑनलाइन देख सकते हैं.
First published: June 20, 2020, 8:20 AM IST
