WhatsApp में इस वजह से आई बड़ी खामी, कई घंटे बंद रहा ये ज़रूरी फीचर...

🚨 DO NOT UNINSTALL WHATSAPP: you won't be able to log in!

We're looking for a fix from @WhatsApp

— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 19, 2020



There isn't a fix now for last seen at and the online status. It's taking a long time, please be patient.

We need to wait for a server-side fix from @WhatsApp.

The good news is that you can still use WhatsApp without the last seen and the online status thing. #whatsappdown https://t.co/HkHMOv0hT4



— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 19, 2020



We can’t change WhatsApp settings on `My contacts’ for last seen. And we can’t even see online status and typing notification on the bar. 🙃#WhatsApp #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/tB3NZn2yML

— Ritika (@ritika_ok) June 19, 2020



#WhatsappDown Who else is facing the issue ? Can't see Last seen or Activity status :/ pic.twitter.com/LIB0tfllSu

— Sneha Mohanty (@snehamohanty09) June 19, 2020



People who keep their last seen hidden must not be even aware about this 😂#WhatsAppDown

#WhatsApp. pic.twitter.com/lRL5S1KKQ3

— Shoaib 😍 (@Shoaibksays) June 19, 2020



WhatsApp has fixed all issues now: enjoy spying last seen and online status now! 🕵🏻‍♂️#whatsappdown https://t.co/kXblWaZs4p

— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 19, 2020

अगर आपको भी कल रात से वॉट्सऐप (WhatsApp) पर किसी का लास्ट सीन (last seen) देखने में दिक्कत हो रही है तो ऐप को अनइंस्टॉल (uninstall) करने की ज़रूरत नहीं है. ऐसा इसलिए कि ये दिक्कत सिर्फ आप के ऐप में नहीं, बल्कि करोड़ों यूज़र के वॉट्सऐप में पाई गई. दरअसल कल शाम से वॉट्सऐप में एक बड़ी खामी हो गई, जिसके बाद यूज़र्स दूसरे का लास्ट सीन और Online स्टेटस नहीं देख पा रहे थे. ये दोनों फीचर्स ऐप के प्राइवेसी सेटिंग (Privacy Setting) का हिस्सा है, और इन दोनों के चलते ही यूज़र्स को काफी दिक्कत का सामने करना पड़ा.इसपर WABetaInfo ने ट्वीट किया और वॉट्सऐप के हवाले से लिखा, ‘अपने वॉट्सऐप को uninstall न करें: क्योंकि आप फिर login नहीं कर पाएंगे. हम ठीक करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं.’ इसके बाद भी कई घंटों तक ये खामी बनी रही और WABetaInfo ने ट्वीट कर बताया कि WhatsApp में लास्ट सीन, ऑनलाइन स्टेटस और रेजिस्ट्रेशन को लेकर एक बड़ी परेशानी मिली है. साथ ही ये भी बताया गया कि ये परेशानी वॉट्सऐप के सर्वर बग के चलते हुई है.इस परेशानी के चलते यूज़र्स को एक पॉप-अप मैसेज दिख रहा था, जिसमें लिखा था, ‘ WhatsApp is temporarily unavailable. Please try again in 5 minutes’.इसको लेकर लोगों ने ट्विटर शिकायत की और बताया कि उन्हें काफी परेशानी हो रही है.हालांकि देर रात बताया गया कि वॉट्सऐप को इस परेशानी को ठीक कर दिया गया है और अब यूज़र्स दूसरे का लास्ट सीन और ऑनलाइन देख सकते हैं.