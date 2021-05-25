Amazon के ज़रिए घर बैठे आज जीत सकते हैं 5 हज़ार रुपये, बस देने होंगे 5 आसान सवालों के जवाब

ई-कॉमर्स प्लैटफॉर्म अमेज़न (Amazon) पर डेली ऐप क्विज़ (Daily App Quiz) का नया एडिशन शुरू हो गया है. ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग प्लेटफॉर्म Amazon आज अपने Quiz में अमेजन पे बैलेंस (Amazon Pay Balance) पर 5,000 रुपये जीतने का मौका दे रहा है. ये क्विज़ अमेज़न के मोबाइल ऐप पर मौजूद है. जानकारी के लिए बता दें कि ये डेली क्विज़ हर दिन सुबह 8 बजे शुरू होता है और रात 12 बजे तक चलता रहता है. क्विज़ में सामान्य ज्ञान (GK) और करंट अफेयर्स के पांच सवाल होते हैं.इस तरह के ढेर सारे इनाम जीतने के लिए आपको क्विज में पूछे गए सभी सवालों के सही जवाब देना होते हैं. क्विज़ के दौरान पूछे गए हर सवाल में चार ऑप्शन दिए जाते हैं. आज के क्विज के विजेता का नाम 25 मई को घोषित किया जाएगा. उसे लकी ड्रा (lucky draw) के ज़रिए चुना जाएगा.हम यहां आज के क्विज के पांच सवालों और साथ ही उनके जवाब भी आपको बता रहे हैं. इसलिए जाइए खेलिए और जीतिए 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance.Indian government has launched a gamified app called ‘Little Guru’ that enables the user to learn which language(A) Sanskrit.Chloe Zhao became only the second woman, and the first woman of colour, to win the BAFTA for best director for which film?(B) Nomadland.What day is celebrated on April 10 every year on the birth anniversary of German physician Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann?(C) World Homeopathy Day.The shape of this famous building in Moscow is similar to the shape of what?(A) DNA.What is the collective noun used for a group of these birds?(D) Rafter.