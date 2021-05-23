Amazon क्विज़ में हिस्सा लेकर घर बैठे जीतें 50,000 रुपये! यहां जानें सभी सवालों के सही जवाब

ई-कॉमर्स प्लैटफॉर्म अमेज़न (Amazon) पर डेली ऐप क्विज़ (Daily App Quiz) का नया एडिशन शुरू हो गया है. ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग प्लेटफॉर्म Amazon आज अपने Quiz में अमेजन पे बैलेंस (Amazon Pay Balance) पर 50,000 रुपये जीतने का मौका दे रहा है. ये क्विज़ अमेज़न के मोबाइल ऐप पर मौजूद है. जानकारी के लिए बता दें कि ये डेली क्विज़ हर दिन सुबह 8 बजे शुरू होता है और रात 12 बजे तक चलता रहता है. क्विज़ में सामान्य ज्ञान (GK) और करंट अफेयर्स के पांच सवाल होते हैं.इस तरह के ढेर सारे इनाम जीतने के लिए आपको क्विज में पूछे गए सभी सवालों के सही जवाब देना होते हैं. क्विज़ के दौरान पूछे गए हर सवाल में चार ऑप्शन दिए जाते हैं. आज के क्विज के विजेता का नाम 23 मई को घोषित किया जाएगा. उसे लकी ड्रा (lucky draw) के ज़रिए चुना जाएगा.हम यहां आज के क्विज के पांच सवालों और साथ ही उनके जवाब भी आपको बता रहे हैं. इसलिए जाइए खेलिए और जीतिए 50,000 Amazon Pay Balance.A valid phrase to open the jackpot page using Alexa is ‘_______ to jackpot page’ . Fill in the blanksnavigate.Central Mine Planning and Design Institute recently got permission for drone usage to survey which of the following?Coal Fields.Who among these passed away on the morning of 9 April 2021, two months before his 100th birthday?Prince Philip.How do we better know HD 209458 b, the first-ever planet that astronomers spotted beyond the reaches of Earth’s solar system?Osiris.The main character battles this King based on this animal in what famous ballet?Nutcracker.What is another name for the spots pattern this woman is wearing?Polka Dots.