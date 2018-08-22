LIVE NOW

LIVE LAUNCH: शियोमी के फास्टेस्ट फोन POCO F1 का लॉन्च इवेंट शुरू

शियोमी का यह फोन OnePlus 6, Asus Zenfone 5Z और Huawei Nova 3 को कड़ी टक्कर देगा.

Hindi.news18.com | August 22, 2018, 1:48 PM IST
Last Updated 2 mins ago

हाइलाइट्स

चीन की कंपनी शियोमी भारत के प्रीमियम स्मार्टफोन मार्केट में कब्जा जमाने के लिए नया फोन ला रही है. इस फोन का नाम POCO F1 (Pocophone F1) है जिसे आज लॉन्च किया जाएगा. दोपहर 12.30 इसके लॉन्चिंग इवेंट की शुरुआत होगी.  शियोमी का यह स्मार्टफोन POCO सब-ब्रांड के तहत लॉन्च किया जा रहा है. POCO F1 फोन OnePlus 6, Asus Zenfone 5Z और Huawei Nova 3 को कड़ी टक्कर देगा.

लॉन्चिंग इवेंट और पल-पल के अपडेट्स के लिए जुड़े रहिए न्यूज़ 18 हिंदी के साथ...

 
1:15 pm (IST)

Poco F1 में 12 मेगापिक्सेल और 5 मेगापिक्सेल का रियर कैमरा है
1:04 pm (IST)

POCO F1 में है 6.18 FHD+ फुल स्क्रीन नॉच डिस्प्ले
12:58 pm (IST)

फोन में होगी 8GB RAM और 256GB स्टोरेज
