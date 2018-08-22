हाइलाइट्स
भारत में बनेगा शियोमी का नया स्मार्टफोन Poco F1
POCO is also leveraging the supply chain ecosystem created by @XiaomiIndia and will use Xiaomi's 6 manufacturing facilities to locally manufacture #POCOF1 and achieve aggressive pricing. #MasterOfSpeed #MakeInIndia pic.twitter.com/z29I0YGj78— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) August 22, 2018
Poco F1 में 12 मेगापिक्सेल और 5 मेगापिक्सेल का रियर कैमरा है
#POCOF1 features a 12MP+5MP rear dual camera setup. The 12MP Sony IMX 363 sensor is the same as the one used on the Xiaomi #Mi8 and #MiMIX2S. The secondary 5MP sensor captures depth information for amazing portraits. #MasterOfSpeed pic.twitter.com/vxvLvf5cqT— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) August 22, 2018
POCO F1 में है 6.18 FHD+ फुल स्क्रीन नॉच डिस्प्ले
#POCOF1 features a 6.18" FHD+ full screen notched display. With its whopping 500nits brightness capacity, the #MasterOfSpeed is also the master of ultra-bright & vivid displays! A 2.5D curved @corninggorilla glass on top ensures maximum durability & quality of the screen. pic.twitter.com/I4HKzNjGqD— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) August 22, 2018
फोन में होगी 8GB RAM और 256GB स्टोरेज
What's the RAM type? UFS version? This is a question that many of y'all have asked us. The #MasterOfSpeed is paired up with the industry’s speediest RAM & storage configurations. The top of the line variant of #POCOF1 comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. pic.twitter.com/tzvnzQg4lQ— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) August 22, 2018